Live: Follow the Vikings-Atlanta game with Access Vikings
Live: Follow the Vikings-Atlanta game with Access Vikings
Get updates from the Access Vikings crew and social media as the Vikings try for their eighth victory in a row against the Atlanta Falcons.
< Newest
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Oldest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
oh too bad, blair walsh, oops, matt bryant, missed it........
by
Ringneckcock
12/3/2017 8:35:21 PM
No good: Bryant misses from 45 yards,
#Vikings
' lead remains 14-9
by
Andrew Krammer
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:34:29 PM
Field goal fails from 45 yards out.
by
Rana Cash
12/3/2017 8:34:29 PM
3rd down folks!!!! Stop!!!!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:33:42 PM
Alexander simply didn't wrap up Jones on that 11-yard screen. Falcons marching into
#Vikings
territory.
by
Andrew Krammer
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:32:20 PM
You're not going to tackle Julio Jones behind the line of scrimmage.
JULIOOOOOO moves the ball across the Vikings 35.
t.co
by
Atlanta Falcons
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:32:14 PM
FREEEEEEEEEEE
@devontafreeman
making plays as we move across midfield.
First down at the Vikings 44.
#EatFree
🆓
t.co
by
Atlanta Falcons
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:30:38 PM
Reiff having his worst game of the year.
by
Redgrange12
12/3/2017 8:29:51 PM
Once again our D needs to step up big here. We blew that last offensive drive after getting two 1st downs.
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:29:49 PM
Shurmurrrrrr!!!!!
by
Jc
12/3/2017 8:29:47 PM
That last drive we should've gone for the kill with a bomb downfield, but instead, we run up the middle when their D was expecting that.
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:29:45 PM
@Ringneckcock Yes!!! This is football baby! lol!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:26:02 PM
rudy........just can't gain yards after the catch, lol
by
Ringneckcock
12/3/2017 8:25:45 PM
Ouch. Killer penalty!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:25:42 PM
Throw the freaking ball downfield !!!!!!
by
Ncvike
12/3/2017 8:25:41 PM
What a killer penalty to take us backward!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:25:39 PM
too conservative
by
kangaroo_panties
12/3/2017 8:25:37 PM
The defense stands strong!
The Vikings are forced to punt with 10 minutes remaining.
t.co
by
Atlanta Falcons
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:24:52 PM
Reiff flagged for illegal chop block (Easton engaged defender), moving
#Vikings
back to 1st-25.
by
Andrew Krammer
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:23:11 PM
15 plays
89 yards
@casekeenum7
➡️
@KyleRudolph82
#Skol
by
Minnesota Vikings
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:19:11 PM
After going for 25 yards last week, Julio Jones has one catch for 13 yards on four targets today. Xavier Rhodes, and Vikings' pass rush, have taken Jones out of the game.
by
Ben Goessling
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:18:25 PM
And the
#Falcons
go 3-out, give the ball back after less than a minute of game time.
by
Andrew Krammer
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:18:20 PM
Defense dominates on that drive!
#Skol
t.co
by
Minnesota Vikings
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:17:53 PM
Sack that QB yea!!
by
Kalamazoo Bob
12/3/2017 8:17:27 PM
@Ringneckcock thats a great rule, no math while we're drinking
by
EasyE
12/3/2017 8:17:20 PM
YES!!!!!! D clamping down now!!!!!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:17:18 PM
Gotta keep bilringing heat !!!
by
Ncvike
12/3/2017 8:16:58 PM
D revving it up now!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:16:43 PM
Clip those raptors' wings!!
by
Kalamazoo Bob
12/3/2017 8:16:41 PM
C'mon D. Another stop for our offense to get back on field!
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:16:21 PM
spelling doesn't count here and neither does math ! ! !
by
Ringneckcock
12/3/2017 8:16:18 PM
Let's do this, offense.
#InBrotherhood
by
Atlanta Falcons
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:15:52 PM
That drive took more than 8 minutes.
by
Rana Cash
12/3/2017 8:15:17 PM
The holiday season is here, and so is the Red Zone Reindeer.
#Skol
t.co
by
Minnesota Vikings
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:15:13 PM
Oop, sorry guys. Miscalculated on my math on 2pt conversion. I'm just to excited while I'm typing here. lol
by
Lou in Cali
12/3/2017 8:15:01 PM
@louincali your math was just a little off, your first mistake lol, two point conversion would put us up 6.
by
EasyE
12/3/2017 8:14:58 PM
Bingo !!!
by
Ncvike
12/3/2017 8:14:55 PM
The 15-play, 89-yard drive by the
#Vikings
took up 8 minutes and 15 seconds.
by
Andrew Krammer
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:14:24 PM
Vikings went 3-for-3 on third down; all three attempts were three yards or shorter.
by
Ben Goessling
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:14:23 PM
#Vikings
lead 14-9 with 14:56 left in the game following
@KyleRudolph82
's 6th TD of the season.
by
Minnesota Vikings
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:14:05 PM
GOOT ! ! ! !
by
Ringneckcock
12/3/2017 8:13:46 PM
RUDOLPH THE RED ZONE REINDEER, HAS A VERY SHINY NOSE ! ! !
by
Ringneckcock
12/3/2017 8:13:43 PM
That drive was 15 plays, 89 yards and took 8:15.
by
Ben Goessling
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:13:35 PM
Kyle Rudolph's sixth TD grab of the season comes from six yards out.
#Vikings
lead 14-9 with 14:56 to go
by
Andrew Krammer
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:13:33 PM
Rudolph catches the TD pass for the Vikings.
MIN 14 | ATL 9
Q4 14:56
by
Atlanta Falcons
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:13:28 PM
< Newest
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Oldest >
