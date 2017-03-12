Live: Follow the Vikings-Atlanta game with Access Vikings

Hey, don't forget to join @GoesslingStrib and @Andrew_Krammer at 4:30 p.m. CT on Facebook Live. facebook.com/startribunespo… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJm8DSUIAAE9be.jpg
Minnesota wins AGAIN.
The @Vikings now have their first 8-game win streak since 1998. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJlkGYUQAEWvYI.jpg
What went wrong against the Vikings?
We break it down LIVE from the field.
AT&T Postgame Report- atlfal.co.nz/PostGameReport https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJlJhDWkAAUo9u.jpg
Vikings mood after 14-9 win over the Falcons: strib.mn/2iJ8Vcv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJlIVoUEAAMhYR.jpg