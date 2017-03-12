Live: Follow the Vikings-Atlanta game with Access Vikings

The Packers are now 6-6 and have a chance of getting Aaron Rodgers back for Week 15.
Will Green Bay be postseason bound? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJ67XMUIAAQULC.jpg
The Panthers let Mark Ingram get loose in the open field...
And they paid for it. #CARvsNO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJ5t5-UIAE6n9K.jpg
"They were happy in the locker room but they understand that we really haven't done anything yet." - Coach Zimmer
📺: mnvkn.gs/NCmfL1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJ5PGvXkAEdyCr.jpg
The Vikings defense is the best 3rd down defense in the NFL.
On Sunday, they proved it.
#MINvsATL Takeaways - atlfal.co.nz/2AQEXuR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJuDkaUQAA3OLw.jpg
Rams take a Blaine Gabbert pass all the way back for 6! #LARvsAZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJ3mdaUMAA-tlx.jpg
Have a year, rookie.
Alvin Kamara is now the first Saints rookie to score a touchdown in 6 straight games. #CARvsNO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJ1-QaUQAA4hnU.jpg
The @Vikings are pillaging the NFC North. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJtdAZU8AAWu0a.jpg
BEASTMODE.
51 yards to the house! #NYGvsOAK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJwHtGUIAA6G8z.jpg
The @Patriots have now won at least 10 games in 15 consecutive seasons. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJu5qXUMAAhW1Y.jpg
It's time for an NFC South showdown. Who ya got?
- @Panthers
- @Saints https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJLtbuVoAAqoXL.jpg
Only two Bills QBs have won more games in Buffalo than Tom Brady.
Important Reminder: Tom Brady has never played for the Buffalo Bills.
(h/t @Gil_Brandt ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJqvTLV4AA9Fgy.jpg
Blake Bortles leads the Jags to their 8th win of the season with 309 yards and 2 TD. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJnKIBVAAAhofl.jpg
Alright, Professor Fan: Time for you to grade the Vikings' performance against the Falcons, offense, defense and special teams from A to failing. strib.mn/2AHOzYc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJpfRtUMAAltUl.jpg
GO PACK GO!
@packers take down the Bucs in OT to stay in the playoff hunt. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJo6D1UIAAhqF2.jpg
We can all agree: The Vikings made their biggest statement yet with a 14-9 win on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. strib.mn/2AIkt6J https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJo7pwUIAEHtEw.jpg
Make it 8 in a row for the 10-2 Patriots. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQJnyK9VwAY04aw.jpg