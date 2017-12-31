Live: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings Live

Follow along with our Vikings crew today: @GoesslingStrib @Andrew_Krammer @markcraignfl @SouhanStrib @chipscoggins #CHIvsMIN bit.ly/2q60drF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZL_OmVwAEXIPO.jpg
FOLLOW LIVE: We've got you covered with highlights, analysis, stats and conversation about #CHIvSMIN . bit.ly/2lzKPOH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZLQOPXkAoLqIa.jpg
Today is a 2-for-1.
#Skol
📰: mnvkn.gs/ExsxA7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZItRJUMAAf38w.jpg
Case Keenum's legs are extending plays and the Vikings' Super Bowl hopes. strib.mn/2lxfUTj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZHX5WXcAIfbZm.jpg
When your team is 0-15, only the true fans stick around. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZA2RnVQAETm_r.jpg
Just one week left in the regular season.
Get ready with FOX NFL Sunday, starting now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSY9em2VwAAId5P.jpg
We've made it to Week 17!
Get set for today's slate of games with FOX NFL Kickoff, starting now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSYw8CBUMAAHrQP.jpg