Live: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings

NFC North champs ✔️
1st-round bye ✔️
Now it’s time to #BringItHome https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZ4RE5VQAEnpkP.jpg
Vikings knock off Bears and now turn to a first-round bye with Super Bowl LII as the ultimate goal. strib.mn/2Cvx6kc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZ3qzUVQAAscKc.jpg
RT if you won as many NFL games as the Browns did this season https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZ2sDZVwAAx4Hw.jpg
Reminder: @GoesslingStrib and @Andrew_Krammer will be on FACEBOOK LIVE at 4:30 p.m. CT to talk about the playoffs, the Bears and what they've learned from the locker room. Join them! bit.ly/2DCW1lm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZ2VLTW0AEr2c_.jpg
The Cowboys end the season with a win over their rival and finish with a winning record. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DSZyGTvV4AAy54S.jpg
It’s #rhodesclosed on 4th down. #inyoface #vikings @ U.S. Bank Stadium
It’s a Diggs TD! #vikings #nfl #skinnypost @ U.S. Bank Stadium