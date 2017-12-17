Live: Follow the Vikings-Bengals game with Access Vikings

Unfortunately, Giants are coming through for us today. Eagles blocked FG that would've given Giants lead. Eagles deep in NY territory now.
by Lou in Cali12/17/2017 9:04:31 PM
I wish Teddy would take a knee in front of me! GRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!
by Kevin Spacey12/17/2017 9:04:27 PM
Nice win today. Go TWINS!!!! Hey, where are my pills?
by Mark Dayton12/17/2017 9:04:25 PM
Panthers 31-14 over the Pack. And Davonte Adams knocked koo-koo and suffers concussion. might be out next week.
by Red12/17/2017 8:59:20 PM
I mean since we have won the division, lets leave all starters in so they may get hurt. I'm so much smarter that our coaches which is why I can sit at home on Sundays and make these super smart and witty comments before I head to my really important job of driving my Uber.
by flavikeing8512/17/2017 8:59:14 PM
11 penalties, minus-93 yards on the day. Very uncharacteristic for the Vikings.
by Rana Cash12/17/2017 8:55:30 PM
Hey, did you guys see how fast I can run down the field? I sure was a great pick-up. Don't forget to watch my bowl game.
by PJ Fleck-Wacker12/17/2017 8:53:13 PM
There went the shutout. Hey bring in teddy again..maybe he'll throw a pick 6? This is why you don't screw with chemistry. Sit his butt for the rest of the season. Stop worrying about his ego. His first pass coming back and it's an INT
by Flaviking8412/17/2017 8:53:04 PM
I'm not biased at all.
by Nellie Ohr12/17/2017 8:52:48 PM
Don’t drop the ball 🏈 like that!
by Kalamazoo Bob12/17/2017 8:52:46 PM
Come on bro!
by Todd Bridgewater12/17/2017 8:52:45 PM
That was a nice pick. TEDDY TEDDY TEDDY!!!!!
by Hillary Lynch12/17/2017 8:48:39 PM
No shutout for you!👈🏿
by Kalamazoo Bob12/17/2017 8:47:02 PM
"THAT'S" pass interference? ? ?
by Red12/17/2017 8:47:00 PM
Vikings 34 Bridgewater 7
by Red12/17/2017 8:46:58 PM
Linval needs resting also, lol!
by Red12/17/2017 8:43:08 PM
TEDDY TEDDY TEDDY
by E12/17/2017 8:42:57 PM
Former MN resident living in Denver CBS National Game showing the VIKINGS is a rare thing for former MN residents CBS pulled the game just as the 3rd Q started. Why can't they broadcast the full game so I can see my VIKES play? I am stuck watch NO and NY JETS hoping for VIKINGS updates.
by Kathy12/17/2017 8:42:41 PM
PEOPLE TO REST TODAY: Keenum, Thielen, Diggs, Murray, Remmers, Elfien, Everson, Hunter, Harry, Xavier, Mac and Barr...........who else?
by Red12/17/2017 8:42:32 PM
CBS dropped the game; I had to go to a bar. So, everyone loves a blowout once in a while. I will never trust CBS again!
by Kalamazoo Bob12/17/2017 8:42:30 PM
A Teddy Bridgewater sighting ! don't understand the standing "O", but whatever....
by Red12/17/2017 8:42:24 PM
Case cheering him on..........Case is the leader of this team ! ! !