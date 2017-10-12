Live: Follow the Vikings-Carolina game with Access Vikings

@easy it was in his hands. He has to catch that pass
by Spartan12/10/2017 6:58:21 PM
We just can't afford to go down by 2 Tds against this tough defense. This is not a good time to start stalling offensively.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:58:16 PM
@LouinCali Our fortitude will be on display as game plays out.
by efrik512/10/2017 6:57:58 PM
@WstmFd well said
by EasyE12/10/2017 6:57:25 PM
Case underthrew Diggs.
by EasyE12/10/2017 6:57:23 PM
Just not clicking so far. It’s just strange after watching 2 months of perfect execution.
by WstrnFd12/10/2017 6:57:02 PM
Glory is never easy, so we'll find out the make of this team by keeping it together & beating a much lesser talented team than us today. This game could very well mean playing at home in the warm confines of U.S. Bank stadium throughout the playoffs in January. C'mon Vikes!!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:56:12 PM
Yeesh, I'm guessing the guys had a long night out. Lot's of mental mistakes...
by kangaroo_panties12/10/2017 6:55:08 PM
BIG 3 & out, needed that.
by WstrnFd12/10/2017 6:51:57 PM
Relax people. A lot of game left.
by Frozen fan12/10/2017 6:49:13 PM
This team needs to stay cool here & keep it close to steal this victory at the end of the game. We have a very tough team today guys/gals
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:49:11 PM
@spartan I've been asking that all year, treadwell???
by EasyE12/10/2017 6:49:08 PM
O-line is off with Elflein out. No running game = long day ahead.
by WstrnFd12/10/2017 6:49:05 PM
Why is Treadwell out there. Where is Wright
by Spartan12/10/2017 6:47:32 PM
Big drop by Rudy.. cant do ther in december on the road
by Spartan12/10/2017 6:46:43 PM
@Spartan Just handed them a score...
Let's hope it plays out as a fluke.
by efrik512/10/2017 6:44:14 PM
Defense gives up 14 in the first 15min.. unacceptable
by Spartan12/10/2017 6:42:28 PM
this is totally on defense
by skol12/10/2017 6:41:22 PM
Those dumb penalties just bit us in the A????? We can't win if we keep gifting these TD drives. C'mon D!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:41:19 PM
This is some physical game
by Frozen fan12/10/2017 6:39:33 PM
Looks cold in NC
by Frozen fan12/10/2017 6:37:08 PM
we cant start slow every game...come on defense
by skol12/10/2017 6:35:42 PM
Two 15 yard facemask penalties, hard to overcome.
by EasyE12/10/2017 6:35:39 PM
C'mon, this is the NFL, don't give me this jinx crap! We can't afford dumb penalties when you a tough team on the road on a 3rd & 16 deep in opponents territory. It will bite you in the A???? every time.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:35:36 PM
this is building to be a dog fight...
by kangaroo_panties12/10/2017 6:35:29 PM
@louincali you may have jinxed us lol
by EasyE12/10/2017 6:32:40 PM
The Panthers run game picking up. Oh no
by Frozen fan12/10/2017 6:32:39 PM
I just said clean game D. We just gave them a 1st down on 3rd & 16. C'mon!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:30:59 PM
Our D bringing it to the house now!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 6:28:42 PM
They can't beat us if we play a clean game. We just showed that in our TD drive.