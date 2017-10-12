Live: Follow the Vikings-Carolina game with Access Vikings
All Sections
Search
Star Tribune
Manage Account
Log out
Log In
Subscriptions
New
Manage Existing
eEdition
77°
Forecast
Traffic
Local
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Home
All Sections
Search
StarTribune
Manage Account
Log out
Log In
Subscriptions
New
Manage Existing
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Health Highlights
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Projects
Local Columnists
Jon Tevlin
James Lileks
Local Blogs
Campus Confidential
Class Act
Dateline Minnesota
Full Disclosure
Lileks at Lunch
MPLS.
STP
The Drive
Yesterday's News
State Fair
10,000 Takes
Data Drop
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Lynx
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Soccer
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
A Fan's View
Bloggin' Scoggins
Dennis Anderson
Doug Smith
Gold in the Barn
Gridiron Gold
Ice Gold
On the Lynx
On the Wolves
Patrick+
Randball
Russo's Rants
Sid's Scoops
Souhan on Sports
StribSports Upload
The Roman Empire
Twins Insider
Sports Podcasts
Access Vikings
Twins Insider
Top Workplaces
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Business Blogs
3D Economics
Food Market
Just Listed
Lee Schafer
Point of Sale
The Mill
Commentary
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Kids' Health
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
Variety Blogs
Artcetera
Escape Artists
Greengirls
Health Check
Lileks @ Lunch
On Books
Table Talk
Wingnut
World Class
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Newspaper Ads
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find an Agent
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Star Tribune
Close
Live: Follow the Vikings-Carolina game with Access Vikings
Get the latest from our Vikings reporters in Carolina and others on social media. We'll be here from before kickoff until the final play of the game.
< Newest
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Oldest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
that could be the break we need!
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:21:36 PM
Yes! Huge stop! We should get good field after the punt! Let's get a TD on this next drive!
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 8:21:35 PM
agree, Goldy. i didn't want to suffer the embarrassment of losing a HOME game in the Super Bowl anyway
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:21:33 PM
i said last week that when we were 6-0 last season and all giddy about going to the super bowl, everything went to he!!. with four games left, the same thing could happen again.
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:21:29 PM
Here's our chance to get back in this one. C'mon D, big play!
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 8:21:26 PM
It might be time to give the Panthers some credit. They are good and forcing the Vikings hand
by
Honest Abe
12/10/2017 8:21:24 PM
Not ready to play today. An unfortunate trend with Zimmer led teams when it matters most
by
Tinye67
12/10/2017 8:21:19 PM
Had a bad feeling today would be an injury-filled, season-defining day. And that is what happened. Well at least we didn’t get to the SB and lose a 5th
by
Goldengoph3r
12/10/2017 8:14:30 PM
Case is doing all he can to make a play...
by
Spartan
12/10/2017 8:14:28 PM
If Reiff doesn't return, that'd mean the Vikings are without three of their regular starters on the offensive line: Reiff, Remmers and Elflein.
by
Rana Cash
12/10/2017 8:14:26 PM
Defense hasn’t been good, but O-line has been the major disappointment.
by
WstrnFd
12/10/2017 8:13:38 PM
Injury to Reiff? Sack , O line has issues today
by
Dima
12/10/2017 8:13:35 PM
good punt. maybe finally get a break here......turnover, safety, or something
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:13:32 PM
Case running too much. He needs to slide more.
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:13:30 PM
We went from one blown opportunity by failing to score on 1st & goal at their 4 before the half, and now we're down by 11pts. How fast things can turn when you blow golden opportunities!
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 8:13:29 PM
vikings are playing okay, it's the replay officials! they aren't following conclusive evidence rule!
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:13:25 PM
This is Keenum's chance to show he's here to stay as our starting QB for good. C'mon Case, you can do it. One play at a time.
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 8:13:22 PM
O-line really needs to step it up.
by
WstrnFd
12/10/2017 8:13:19 PM
Let's even this up and get a couple payback turnovers.
by
efrik5
12/10/2017 8:13:16 PM
Slipping away & home field advantage most likely with it. We found the enemy & the enemy was us in the poorly played game. I'm sorry guys, but I'm dang pissed with our performance today!
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 8:04:46 PM
THE INCORRECT JUDGEMENT CALLS ON THE REPLAYS ARE KILLING US! THERE HAS NOT BEEN CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE ON ANY OF THEM! MAY AS WELL $HITCAN THE REPLAY PROCEDURE ! ! !
by
Julius
12/10/2017 8:04:43 PM
for some reason I still think we can do it
by
skol
12/10/2017 8:04:41 PM
Pressure unfortunately getting to us. We just blew this one!
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 8:04:40 PM
@kangaroo_panties Hand going forward...
by
efrik5
12/10/2017 8:01:02 PM
There needs to be some soul searching done after this. Too much talk about home field throughout.
by
WstrnFd
12/10/2017 8:00:51 PM
Ive never seen a worse call.
by
Tinye67
12/10/2017 8:00:34 PM
2 turnover today , mistake filled game. The
by
Dima
12/10/2017 8:00:05 PM
we are not playing good football
by
kangaroo_panties
12/10/2017 8:00:03 PM
@Tinye67 The fact that we couldn't get a TD with 1st & down on Panthers 4yd line will cost us the game. Just NO excuse whatsoever for that offensive break down!
by
Lou in Cali
12/10/2017 7:59:50 PM
i'm a vikes fan and that IS a fumble
by
kangaroo_panties
12/10/2017 7:59:09 PM
< Newest
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Oldest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
Data Drop
South Metro
West Metro
State Fair
10,000 Takes
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
Instagram
Tumblr
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Jobs
News in Education
City Pages
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.