Live: Follow the Vikings-Carolina game with Access Vikings

24 points in 3 quarters? That ain't the Vikes....unless there are calls.
by efrik512/10/2017 8:37:22 PM
LUUUUUKE been getting away with holding and pass interference all day.....
by Julius12/10/2017 8:37:18 PM
Theillen injured knee?
by Dima12/10/2017 8:37:14 PM
Ball game
by Dima12/10/2017 8:37:12 PM
OOPS
by EasyE12/10/2017 8:37:10 PM
Terrible team today
by Tinye6712/10/2017 8:37:09 PM
Just not our day.
by efrik512/10/2017 8:37:08 PM
home field advantage? home field advantage? i'd just like to win a game!
by Julius12/10/2017 8:32:48 PM
Elflein for mvp
by Big fan12/10/2017 8:32:32 PM
Turnovers and lack of ball control (running ) is the diff here.
by Dima12/10/2017 8:31:38 PM
Sometimes sh_t happens; calls can change momentum. But CAR is playing for their lives in their home stadium. We still need that payback turnover, however.
by efrik512/10/2017 8:31:36 PM
I hate to rely on other teams, but let's root for the Rams later this afternoon! We're still sitting on top the NFC if the Rams can beat the Eagles today. Now, if we're fortunate for that to happen, we have no more room for error. We need to run the table in our last 3 games to get home field advantage.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:31:33 PM
Maybe too late took get a kicker but I think we need to try. KAi looks confused out there
by Dima12/10/2017 8:31:30 PM
Before this 3 game road trip,I thought winning 1 would be okay,so they've already surpassed my expectations...O line injuries are a big concern though
by Lefty5212/10/2017 8:30:08 PM
It’s only 1 game, but if Elflein and Reiff are out any extended period of time, this season starts to look pretty bleak.
by WstrnFd12/10/2017 8:29:59 PM
@tinye thats rather pessimistic but i agree Forbath is going to cost us.
by EasyE12/10/2017 8:29:18 PM
Prediction....one more win from here and we stumble into the playoffs. ...will play on wild card weekend and lose because of Forbath
by Tinye6712/10/2017 8:28:29 PM
Carolina's record is almost as good as ours they're no pushovers.
by Julius12/10/2017 8:28:27 PM
we'll rebound....home field still in play!
by EasyE12/10/2017 8:27:05 PM
Our Vikes regressed to their mean today.
by Redgrange1212/10/2017 8:27:03 PM
We're done guys! That's the story of this game, blown opportunities! In a way, it's good we're getting thumped. It lets this team know we're still very beatable & you need to play hard every game. NO one gives you anything in the NFL.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:26:37 PM
This smells like NFL wants a win for Carolina
by Tinye6712/10/2017 8:26:21 PM
Just not our day...
by Spartan12/10/2017 8:26:19 PM
Offense and defense will recover from this disaster today. But it's clear Forbath will make sure we don't win in the playoffs. He's terrible.
by Tinye6712/10/2017 8:26:16 PM
they seem flat and resigned to losing this game. maybe put teddy out there?