Live: Follow the Vikings-Carolina game with Access Vikings

No excuses guys! This coaching staff needs to explain why we couldn't get 2tds inside the 10yd line today. What the hell happened? Let's stop talking about the REFS, that cost us this extremely valuable game. By some crazy chance we end up losing on the road to the Eagles in the playoffs, we'll be thinking of this horribly coached game.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 9:10:06 PM
Can case pull off a miracle. What a tough game today !
by Dima12/10/2017 9:06:17 PM
It hurts more when you come back & have a chance to win & blow it like we did.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 9:06:14 PM
Well, I guess we found out Case can lead a team back in the final minutes, but can he do it TWICE ? ? ?
by Julius12/10/2017 9:06:09 PM
I don't think Case can break off an 80 yard run like Newton can.......
by Julius12/10/2017 9:06:05 PM
Wow our oline looks like last years
by Dima12/10/2017 9:06:03 PM
THEY WILL AUTOMATICALLY GIVE IT TO CAROLINA, WE KNOW THAT.
by Julius12/10/2017 9:02:31 PM
Play of the game coming up. They get a 1st down & they take the clock down to kick a FG
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 9:02:08 PM
220 yards on the ground..killed us
by Spartan12/10/2017 9:01:44 PM
i don't think we can stop stewart. we haven't all day. he'll score and if he doesn't, cam will walk it in.
by Julius12/10/2017 9:01:42 PM
holding them to a field goal is the best way to go. do the math guys
by Julius12/10/2017 9:00:20 PM
FG + turnovers and dropped balls = bad loss
by Dima12/10/2017 9:00:14 PM
how would letting them score help?
by Julius12/10/2017 8:59:44 PM
kind of a boring game til the last five minutes.......
by Julius12/10/2017 8:59:05 PM
Like I said guys, Fg=Losses! The story of today's game.
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:58:46 PM
I TRIED TO TELL THEM NO MORE FORBATH, THAT'S GONNA COST US THE GAME!
by Julius12/10/2017 8:58:43 PM
Let them score and get the ball bsck. Play straight up and they will kick a fg with no time left
by Tinye6712/10/2017 8:58:40 PM
We needed a TD , that was our chance !
by Dima12/10/2017 8:57:42 PM
jeezuz that was close to a strip by waynes......
by Julius12/10/2017 8:57:34 PM
They should let them score
by Tinye6712/10/2017 8:57:32 PM
Hold them to 3!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:57:24 PM
Oh sht!!!! Another FG!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:55:21 PM
All his field goals look like wobblers
by Dima12/10/2017 8:55:19 PM
WOW, THOUGHT IT WAS HOOKING AGAIN, LOL
by Julius12/10/2017 8:55:17 PM
What the hell????? 1st & goal inside the 10 & we get another FG!!!! That was our chance to win this game!!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:55:14 PM
pressure still on the Panties. maybe they'll choke like they did in their last super bowl.
by Julius12/10/2017 8:55:10 PM
GO FOR IT! NO MORE FORBATH ! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
by Julius12/10/2017 8:53:43 PM
Kai time
by Dima12/10/2017 8:53:41 PM
interference again......
by Julius12/10/2017 8:53:22 PM
Not again guys!!!!!! C'mon!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:52:58 PM
Yes, I told you Cam sucks under pressure! TD here!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 8:52:25 PM
GO FOR IT, NO MORE FORBATH ! ! !
by Julius12/10/2017 8:52:23 PM
@Julius - perfect call!!
by WstrnFd12/10/2017 8:52:08 PM
MURRAY TIME! FOUR STRAIGHT TO MURRAY! IF HE DOESN'T SCORE, TOO BAD! NO MORE FORBATH ! ! !