Live: Follow the Vikings-Carolina game with Access Vikings

by Rana Cash12/10/2017 9:27:30 PM
What a heart breaker today. It hurts more when you practically gift them the game. I'll be have bad dreams of those 1st & goal opportunities we settled for fg's today. NO EXCUSES whatsoever. That's on coaching guys that we just couldn't come up with some creative play to get those TD's. Damn it, I'm pissed!!!!!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 9:25:01 PM
by Rana Cash12/10/2017 9:24:49 PM
For those who keep posting that we're making too much of home field advantage. Now you know why. We've seen the REFS make horrible calls in the last 4wks, but we were able to overcome with our good play. Sadly, that wasn't the case today!
by Lou in Cali12/10/2017 9:19:45 PM
Wentz versus Goff today, that's pretty neat.
by Julius12/10/2017 9:19:39 PM
I hate the Yikes so much. They rip your heart out each year. Year after year. Season over. Mark my words. Time to get ready for my Yankees. At least they try to improve their team. Yikings just keep sending out a god awful kicker week after week.
by Tark1o12/10/2017 9:19:32 PM
@Julius I was rooting for the same thing. Should've never came to Forbath today.
by Rana Cash12/10/2017 9:15:49 PM
packers luck out and get a turnover in field goal range in overtime
by Julius12/10/2017 9:15:35 PM
Back to the tiebreakers - Eagles are in first no matter whether they win or lose. If they lose, Eagles have #1 seed due to winning tiebreaker over Vikings due to best win pct. in common games; they would have the tiebreaker over the Rams (even though they would have just lost to them) due to best win pct. in common games.
by WstrnFd12/10/2017 9:15:09 PM
Here's my grade for the Panthers: offense, defense, special teams and coaching, an "F" , as in who gives an "F"!
by Julius12/10/2017 9:15:01 PM
packers browns in overtime aw who gives a $hlt
by Julius12/10/2017 9:11:51 PM
i told them no more forbath shoulda went for the touchdown!
by Julius12/10/2017 9:11:48 PM
Here's your chance to grade today's performance vs. the Panthers: offense, defense, special teams and coaching, A-F.
by Rana Cash12/10/2017 9:11:47 PM
The inconsistency of the NFL for what is a TD is rediculous. For a catch you have to "complete the process". On a running play just have to get the ball over the goal line. Makes no sense.
by Agman12/10/2017 9:10:21 PM
defense awful today
by green12/10/2017 9:10:17 PM
What's with the two 60 yard runs today? That was pathetic!
by Julius12/10/2017 9:10:15 PM
We were right there to win the game!! This one hurts and gave up 31 pts
by Dima12/10/2017 9:10:13 PM
This is why you need to play at home during playoffs !!!
by Dima12/10/2017 9:10:10 PM
Bad officiating today! Thielen should have that Touchdown!
by Vikes12/10/2017 9:10:08 PM
No excuses guys! This coaching staff needs to explain why we couldn't get 2tds inside the 10yd line today. What the hell happened? Let's stop talking about the REFS, that cost us this extremely valuable game. By some crazy chance we end up losing on the road to the Eagles in the playoffs, we'll be thinking of this horribly coached game.