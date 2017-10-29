Live: Follow the Vikings-Cleveland game from London with Access Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (59) and defensive end Brian Robison (96) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Great to see the @MayorofLondon at Twickenham today! 👋👋
#NFLUK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNT8iLiU8AA5Az4.jpg
Twickenham looking glorious today. Your boys travel well @MarcSesslerNFL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DNT7nn-XcAItJ5z.jpg
Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert, left, intercepts a pass as Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph watches during the first half of an NFL football game against Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)