Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game with Access Vikings

Let’s get it fellas ! #BringItHome #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUFE1riWAAAxtkI.jpg
@Vikings Let’s go @Patriots and @Vikings #gopats #BringItHome #superbowl2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/DUFFRoZVwAAI9yp.jpg
This guy’s game is real. Philly bound. MSP term 2 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEY-DuW4AAbeWs.jpg
Line for Caribou. MSP Term 2. Philly and Jamaica bound. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEeACwXcAApJ0W.jpg
Jorelle Haines with his necklace Philly bound. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEhQtdWAAA9Y3v.jpg
Now boarding for Philly. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUElU-cXUAEVz8D.jpg
Inside the 9 am charter to Philly. Full or purple. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEoDLPXkAEcuSy.jpg
On the 9 am charter. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEoanJX4AEjMDX.jpg
Yes a Philly fan. On the charter. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEol_AWkAAUn_r.jpg
The airplane has Vikings flags. 9 am charter to Philly. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEsAotX0AE3jYi.jpg
@Vikings #Skol #BringItHome
I'm in @Saints territory for work for today. Had to represent!!!
#BeatTheEagles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUErqNEUMAAzQ-1.jpg
Breakfast of NFC Champions, courtesy of @MojoDonuts.
#Skol
#BringItHome
#DonutClub https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEsTwGXkAAH2qZ.jpg
We're coming!!!! #BRINGITHOME https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEsmhbUQAAXNo7.jpg
Where were we? #Skol #BringItHome https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEtBgWX4AEsGFi.jpg
Born last weekend before #Minnesotamiracle Resting up before the big game tonight. @Vikings #skol #BringItHome https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEtCnTWAAEf8Up.jpg
Let's keep this rolling #bringithome https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEtNFwXkAAGhro.jpg
Tampa repping the @SotaStickCo Moss #skol #BringItHome https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEtyHtX4AULuBP.jpg
Today is the day. Nothing before today matters.
It’s time.
#BringItHome
#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/DUEuCAyU8AArI6N.jpg