Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game with Access Vikings

Even Jesus is rooting for the @Vikings! Fr. Scepaniak may have led a #SKOL chant... #bringithome #GoVikings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUFGwjZUQAAvN1y.jpg
.@Vikings fans do their signature #SKOL chant inside the @mallofamerica! youtube.com/watch?v=HjODD_… | #SportsCenterPH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUEYKvxVwAES0Id.jpg
@Vikings Rocky getting into the SKOL chant #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUE-TS4UMAA9-_M.jpg
@kare11
My son is taunting an eagle in a tree outside of our house with a #Skol chant https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUE_m4XU0AACrKj.jpg