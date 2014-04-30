Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game with Access Vikings

If not this year i dont think this team will ever get there...curse lives on
by Notthisoranyyear1/22/2018 1:40:09 AM
@VeroThon It was only 41 donut.
by fthurston1/22/2018 1:40:07 AM
so much for the minnesota miracle
by madmen1/22/2018 1:40:05 AM
Amazing how watching a game causes depression.
by SKOL1/22/2018 1:40:03 AM
The Eagles came to play, the Vikings came for the paycheck!
by lovestinks1/22/2018 1:40:00 AM
the saints expose this defense last week trash
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 1:39:58 AM
Would have been better if there was no Minnesota Miracle. This is beyond humiliating. At least we could say we went down with a fight last week.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:39:55 AM
gotta go on fourth........forbath will miss it anyway, guaranteed.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:39:52 AM
already in garbage time
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:39:49 AM
Oh great, a bunch of Philly and Boston idiots in town in a couple of weeks. That is the real downside to this loss.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:39:47 AM
No 7 Offense without their starting QB vs No 1 ranked Defense. Vikes D is choking hard!
by Vikes Fan1/22/2018 1:36:28 AM
I think the Twolves will be next on the list to provide playoff disappointment.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:36:26 AM
how can they put that kind of pressure on the qb rushing four
by h.martell1/22/2018 1:36:21 AM
42 doughnut part 2
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:35:56 AM
Nice escape by Keenum.......keep it going and make some plays!
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:35:48 AM
Theilen is too happy
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 1:35:30 AM
Vikings are done
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 1:35:28 AM
We don't even have receivers that can walk straight LOL
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:34:53 AM
As a Packer fan please resign Bradford and let Keenum go. Keenum is tough and a winner. Bradford will get a hangnail and miss 6 weeks.
by Cheeseheadsunite1/22/2018 1:34:50 AM
If I were you, I wouldn’t worry for Foles! Minny has enough problems for you to concentrate on!
by Millman1/22/2018 1:33:58 AM
Now Pat Shurmer can go NY and take Keenum with him. Just DON'T let Spielman pick the next QB. Imagine if some of our 1st round draft picks we wasted actually provided some production. This season saves Spielmans job, but his end is coming.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:33:25 AM
This is just unbelievable. Who is this team? Doesn’t look anything like the Vikings we watched all season. Sad
by zngrhgh1/22/2018 1:32:56 AM
Vikes are once again the biggest disappoint in Minnesota...when they aren’t so proud of themselves for making it this far and expect to be here...maybe we will have a team to root for
by Bill Thompson1/22/2018 1:32:50 AM
whole team gave up..coaches too.
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:32:49 AM
thank god shurmur is gone
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:32:36 AM
dam biking not deserve to be in this game the saints deserve more