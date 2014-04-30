Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game with Access Vikings

they lost the game on the pick 6...i knew it at the time too
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:58:42 AM
Someone wake me up! I am having a nightmare!
by SKOL1/22/2018 1:52:02 AM
Too bad. Good effort
by Cheeseheadsunite1/22/2018 1:51:51 AM
Hope Philly fans are greeted appropriately when they come to town.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:51:50 AM
Your light posts are greased with crisco. Hahaha
by MNnorthcountry1/22/2018 1:51:44 AM
Aaron ands Danica are smiling....
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 1:51:40 AM
Vikings---I THINK NOT!!!!!!
by Bednarick1/22/2018 1:51:37 AM
ok...defense....we need you to make a stop or a turnover or something!
by sdvike1/22/2018 1:51:30 AM
when you beat a team you shouldn't have in the Saint's, you end up in a game like this. Lady luck ain't gonna pull this one out for the Vikes.
by florida571/22/2018 1:51:27 AM
As of right now, your Minnesota Vikings are the laughing stock of the NFL.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:51:22 AM
Foles looking better than Hall of Famer Drew Brees.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:51:18 AM
Hope Philly takes starters out soon...
by Lefty521/22/2018 1:51:16 AM
The saints expose this team last week
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 1:50:43 AM
Bring it home!! SKOL
by Lisa D1/22/2018 1:50:40 AM
saint deserve more
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 1:50:36 AM
thought we were gonna see the Miracle in Philly for a second there.....
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:50:34 AM
no. 1 defense lol
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:50:32 AM
Karma for gratuitous hit on Rodgers.
by Rick1/22/2018 1:50:25 AM
Foles is playing out of his mind.
by Suds1/22/2018 1:50:20 AM
Karma, Vikings shouldn’t even be here.
by Karma1/22/2018 1:50:14 AM
we all fooled ourselves again...
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:50:11 AM
Chuck Barkley is laughing at us
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 1:50:08 AM
This one will get out of hand now.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:50:07 AM
Good luck with the Eagles and Patriots fans...yikes!
by Twinpack1/22/2018 1:50:05 AM
What are those 2 drinking?
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 1:50:02 AM
If Philly wins how much Crisco do we need to bring into MN for Super Bowl weekend?
by MNnorthcountry1/22/2018 1:49:59 AM
Ertz is making Rudolf look like a reindeer.
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 1:49:55 AM
Ertz delivering the hertz. He killed us today.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:49:52 AM
Zimmer will not be recognized as winning the North this year, he will be remembered for this humiliating loss and will go down in Vikings history as yet another disappointing end to what should have been a home Super Bowl.
by juszfax1/22/2018 1:49:49 AM
Wentz is over rated. He goes down and they make the Super Bowl.