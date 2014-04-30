Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game with Access Vikings

Awesome game by Vikings franchise QB Case "Cough-it-up" Keenum. Lock him up to long-term contract now!!
by shystr1/22/2018 2:09:35 AM
How did the SKOL chant work out for u.
by Vikes1/22/2018 2:09:25 AM
I cant see how Philly was favored in this game ...oops
by Gerby1/22/2018 2:09:23 AM
We get a better draft pick and can use it on defense
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 2:09:20 AM
This is why home field advantage is so important
by Packer fan1/22/2018 2:09:17 AM
Sweet game - KArma is a btch after putting AR out for the season
by sasman1/22/2018 2:09:15 AM
As a lifelong eagles fan the Vikings and its fans are getting what they asked for. Come into out town, disrespectful and you got your hat handed to you
by Vikes1/22/2018 2:09:12 AM
eagles are just paying us back for stealing cris carter from them.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 2:09:09 AM
at least the Vikings were favored......huh?
by bonzo1/22/2018 2:03:58 AM
As a lifeling Eagles fan from Philly now living in Florida, your Vikings are a class team and will be back! Need to keep your heads up be proud and never turn your back on your team! NE broke my heart in 2005, we get another shot at em....how fortunate. Good luck Vike fans
by Mheinly1/22/2018 2:03:53 AM
I like seeing people complaining about the refs in a game where the Vikings are getting slaughtered. Hilarious
by Bart Frave1/22/2018 2:03:48 AM
Ok, here comes another miracle...
by Vikes Fan1/22/2018 2:03:43 AM
be real.....vikes should've lost last week, clearly--this just finishes what shoul've been done last week
by bonzo1/22/2018 2:03:39 AM
Wow. This is HIDEOUS!
by SKOL1/22/2018 2:03:36 AM
the saints deserve more to be in this game no the Viking
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 2:03:35 AM
Vikings have that DEFEATED look...since the 60's
by Darren Sharper1/22/2018 2:03:32 AM
92 yard drive/pathetic
by Bryan1/22/2018 2:03:29 AM
Wow! Exciting game! Just classic Vikings playoff football.
Following up the "Minneapolis Miracle"... with the Philly "Cheesesteak Choke"!
by shystr1/22/2018 2:03:25 AM
Eagles have no chance against the Pats.
by James T.1/22/2018 2:03:23 AM
Vikings have that DEFEATED look.
by Bednarick1/22/2018 2:01:24 AM
Blowout! Nice!
by Twinpack1/22/2018 2:01:14 AM
this might be the game that makes me hate the vikings
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 2:00:53 AM
the saints deserve more not the tr?
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 2:00:42 AM
Block in the back against 22 but Vikings get the penalty. Pathetic.
by Fooled1/22/2018 2:00:39 AM
Zimmers defensive play calling in the last 5 quarters has been pretty conservative.
by Vikes Fan1/22/2018 2:00:33 AM
I think I hear the Skol Chants...listen real hard
by Gerby1/22/2018 2:00:30 AM
Anthony Barr is being himself, again.
by Rick1/22/2018 2:00:10 AM
Oh well, time to tune in the SAG Awards...
by Vikes Fan1/22/2018 1:59:57 AM
Ouch!
by MNnorthcountry1/22/2018 1:59:55 AM
LOL so this is what you do...complain about the fans because your team is getting their butts kicked...the very definition of what we would call a SNOWFLAKE.
by Bobby1/22/2018 1:59:52 AM
Is that patent leather? Lol
by MNnorthcountry1/22/2018 1:59:47 AM
Where is the Patriot Viking SB? Ohh cold...:)
by View1/22/2018 1:59:41 AM
336 yards for foles...lol
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 1:59:39 AM
Bring it Home!!!
by Gerby1/22/2018 1:59:33 AM
Eagles taunting and rubbing it in. Real class.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 1:59:31 AM
i was afraid this would happen. foles would have a game like he did in 2013.