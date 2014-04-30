Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game with Access Vikings

Zimmer outcoached, Keenum exposed...he is not a franchise qb. Vikes fans please stop saying so.
by Spemmar1/22/2018 2:29:30 AM
saved us from an 0=5
by bob1/22/2018 2:29:26 AM
Ha ha
by Jc1/22/2018 2:29:24 AM
Zimmer has to be gone by tomorrow noon, Correct?
by MNO06241/22/2018 2:29:21 AM
All roads go through New England ... nice win but pats will be a lot tougher than the Vikings
by Eagles Fan1/22/2018 2:29:17 AM
Nice Defense Vikings. Harry the Hit Man? More like burnt toast.
by WhipCrack1/22/2018 2:29:12 AM
LOL..the announcers are worried about Foles taking a hit. Have they even watched this game?
by juszfax1/22/2018 2:29:08 AM
You still count LA (Lakers) and Dallas (Stars) championships as your own, right? So it’s not so bad, could be Atlanta or Cleveland
by Minneapolis Laker1/22/2018 2:28:53 AM
Let's just make sure these Philly fans don't have a ball when they come to Minnesota for the Super Bowl. LETS GO PATS!!!!
by juszfax1/22/2018 2:28:50 AM
eagles fans venting as much because they were home underdogs for TWO playoff games in a row....won them both, this one in a laughable rout--so give the Birds fans a break......disrespected is an understatement--and by the way.....how would the SB look vs the Pats if Wentz, the likely league MVP, was playing?
by bonzo1/22/2018 2:28:48 AM
Well, Vikes should have been beat last week. Vaunted defense picked apart in 2nd half last week now this. Ouch--Vikes paly a 1st place schedule next year--good luck. Turn out the lights...... same old tune!
by wjjinsup1/22/2018 2:28:43 AM
Nice video of the Philadelphia "Beagles"
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 2:28:39 AM
Lets go Detroit!
by KA1/22/2018 2:22:08 AM
So what happened to this team?
by Burrows 1/22/2018 2:21:58 AM
Seriously, Vikings fans . You guys are just as deserving as us Eagles fans . Really the love for the Vikings is sincere. Your defense is amazing and Keenum is the real deal. Good luck next year #Birdgang.
by Shannon Brock1/22/2018 2:21:54 AM
How do you follow the "Minneapolis Miracle"? The "FAIL" in Philly.
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 2:21:45 AM
Bye bye Vikings! When the Saints beat Favre (pants on the ground), we finished it with a Superbowl win.
by At Least the Saints Win Superbowl1/22/2018 2:21:25 AM
That is key here...Zimmer was outcoached, period. Players appeared lost and that is definitely coaching.
by juszfax1/22/2018 2:21:13 AM
You had a great year considering backups at QB and running back
by Packer fan1/22/2018 2:21:08 AM
The Ellsworth Coop in 'Skonnie put out some purple and gold curds in honor of today's game...they obviously should have been brown curds.
by oldmanwithagut1/22/2018 2:21:07 AM
Well just think of the bright side. You are spared losing to Brady in the Super Bowl.
by Rick1/22/2018 2:20:55 AM
Blame falls on head coach, this team was woefully unprepared!
by SUMMIT1/22/2018 2:20:50 AM
Vikings always entertaining... Back-to-back games featuring "Minneapolis Miracle" (can we see some more replays?) and now the "Delaware River Debacle"! Other NFC North teams embarrassed.
by shystr1/22/2018 2:20:36 AM
This is not Keenum's fault. This is on the offensive line and the entire defense. I guess in that respect, you could say it was a team effort.
by juszfax1/22/2018 2:20:22 AM
You had a great year with back ups on offense
by Packer fan1/22/2018 2:20:21 AM
i want the eagles to beat the pats but they wont..eagles franchise is cursed too
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 2:20:13 AM
When you are winning like Philadelphia taunts and showing up the opponent makes the game more enjoyable for the home crowd.
by Imthe best1/22/2018 2:20:09 AM
#MeaninglessMiracle
by SecretP1/22/2018 2:20:00 AM
no issue with the vikings fans, or the team itself--reality is that the eagles have been disrespected for awhile, vikings defense is overrated and the team is good but not great--and they should've lost last week if not for a once in a century, ridiculous play--no offense, but thats just the truth--eagles fans, in general, were much happier to not have to face Brees.....
by bonzo1/22/2018 2:19:56 AM
Glass slipper should have come off last week and Vikings fans know it. This week it did. Go Saints!
by Nola1/22/2018 2:19:52 AM
Wow - 41-0 against Giants all over again. Out played - out coached. 62 points scored on defense in last 6 qrts. So what happened?
by PeterAG1/22/2018 2:19:48 AM
Was hoping for entertainment.
by James T.1/22/2018 2:19:44 AM
Eagles coach was the backup to Brett Favre in Green Bay.........twice!
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 2:19:41 AM
do eagles fans know they still have to beat the pats?
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 2:19:38 AM
Ok Viking fans time to wakeup " saint expose this team last week
by Dexter Martinez1/22/2018 2:19:35 AM
Vikings are in big trouble next year. Been exposued, Rick Spielman is still GM responsible for drafting and they have a much tougher schedule. And no doubt they will make a mistake on choosing who will be the QB. Imagine if Wentz was healthy. Eagles are a far far superior team.
by juszfax1/22/2018 2:19:32 AM
those aren't German Shepherd masks, they are Philadelphia "Beagles" !
by MurrayButterknife1/22/2018 2:19:28 AM
vikes fans set themselves up for dissapointment last week...eagles fans setting themselves up this week
by Vero Thon1/22/2018 2:19:21 AM
Case Keenum is terrible... They should have gotten Teddy in back when he was ready..far superior talent..now they may lose him in free agency...Case is a journeyman handed the keys to a ferrari...he finally crashed..