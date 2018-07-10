Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles game with Access Vikings Live
Social media, photos and more from Sunday's game between the Vikings and Eagles in Philadelphia. Get the latest from our Access Vikings crew and others in and around the stadium before and during the game.
Mike Hughes will start at left cornerback for the Vikings. Jalyn Holmes is active for the first time, though it remains to be seen how much he'll play. Vikings have just two healthy defensive ends for today's game (Danielle Hunter and Stephen Weatherly).