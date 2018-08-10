Live: Follow the Vikings-Eagles game with Access Vikings

.@KirkCousins8 said finish the game.
And the #Vikings did just that.
📰: mnvkn.gs/E6Lo0o https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do81ZD5XoAYDOcP.jpg
DeAndre Hopkins was THIS CLOSE to getting into the end zone.
The Texans walk away with 0 points on the drive. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do8yAh6U0AA7b2L.jpg
5-0!
The Rams stay unbeaten after a hard-fought win in Seattle. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do8WjzhUUAAUQHJ.jpg
A special win in Philly.
#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do8T6eCX0AMH8dt.jpg
SKOL!
The @Vikings leave Philly with a W. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do8TwczV4AIe3Tb.jpg
Next up, New York.
#MINvsPHI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do8Ti_RXoAAF2Bp.jpg
Take a bow, Adam Thielen!
He becomes the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 5 straight 100+ receiving yard games to start the season. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Do8QK_LUYAAh7Ps.jpg
