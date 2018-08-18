Live: Follow the Vikings-Jacksonville preseason game with Access Vikings Live

.@YannGetSacks91 and @Campbell93 will just take that ball right back.
#DUUUVAL
#JAXvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5jW7jV4AESyOa.jpg
This season, we're doing it for Tony. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5dSBqVsAAghMx.jpg
The #Vikings presented the Sparano family a painting prior to today’s game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5YYyzUcAAK9fY.jpg
13 #Vikings are not expected to play today. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5IJ2AVsAAtG8G.jpg
The players below will not dress for today's game against the @Vikings .
Rookie @Rharr_15 will start in place of Tashaun Gipson. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5ETVvVAAAESjx.jpg
Time to take care of business. #JAXvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5FNgXXcAAxOzr.jpg
Tony Sparano on the cover of today’s #Vikings program. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5CpTPXsAAtm5N.jpg
Well, hello there. Kickoff at Noon cst. @FOX9 @nflnetwork #VikingsJags https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk49cMQXgAAzOtu.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.