Live: Follow the Vikings-Jacksonville preseason game with Access Vikings

Now in at quarterback is @CodyKessler6
Blake Bortles is officially done for the day. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5qQDgV4AAwIet.jpg
The Vikings mustered just 67 yards of total offense in the first half against the Jaguars and trail 7-3. buff.ly/2BnoH5l https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5x1QPW0AEv39k.jpg
#Vikings trail 7-3 at the half. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5xUUEUcAAbhrY.jpg
6 offensive possessions.
3 net passing yards.
A typical day for offenses facing our first-team defense. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5uN2LUUAAizrh.jpg
Just @_fournette being @_fournette at the goal line.
#DUUVAL
#JAXvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk5mjy4V4AA4Dju.jpg
