Live: Follow the Vikings-Jacksonville preseason game with Access Vikings

Kyle Rudolph: 'We just need to get back to being us.' video.startribune.com/we-just-need-t… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk6fX71X4AEp8Yg.jpg
Just two #NFLBruins linebackers.
@UCLAFootball @MylesJack @AnthonyBarr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk6MpKHXoAA4378.jpg
Rapid reaction from @SouhanStrib |The Vikings decided to save all football excitement for the regular season, with an unwatchable 14-10 loss to Jacksonville. buff.ly/2MXOOB8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk6N_zWU0AA56zX.jpg
Vikings have rocky home preseason debut in 14-10 loss to the Jaguars. @GoesslingStrib reports: buff.ly/2nPM7H4 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk6K-82XgAE1fYR.jpg
The #Vikings fall 14-10 in their 2nd preseason game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk6I5r-UwAEAPt5.jpg
What a return by @RG80_ 😯
#JAXvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk6GOuqV4AAvZLb.jpg
Early in the 4th: Vikings lead Jaguars 10-7. Jacksonville now punting. strib.mn/2MXu78D https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk59opYUcAA3CGJ.jpg
Time to close this one out! #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dk58HG6UcAAM3TG.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.