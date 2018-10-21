Live: Follow the Vikings-Jets game with Access Vikings

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
What a career for Drew Brees! #NOvsBAL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqD9WgeUwAAdp35.jpg
Drew Brees reaches another milestone!
He joins @BrettFavre , Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only players in NFL history to pass for 500 TD. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDzqpGVsAAgZeP.jpg
Make that SEVEN CONSECUTIVE 100-YARD GAMES for @athielen19 !
That mark ties the record to start a season. #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqD5QHNV4AE6G1V.jpg
FINAL: @Buccaneers defeat the Browns in OT off a 59-yard FG! 👀
#CLEvsTB | #GoBucs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqD0RFTXcAAbecB.jpg
SKOL!
The @Vikings dominate the Jets and take the lead in the NFC North! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDxuC4UcAAPGgq.jpg
Three in a row! #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDxjy_X0AENBQv.jpg
STOPPED AT THE 1!
The @Patriots survive a late Hail Mary to leave Chicago with a W as the Bears fall to 3-3 on the season. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDvjwTV4AApkJY.jpg
FINAL: What an ending! @Patriots beat the Bears 38-31 on the road!
#NEvsCHI | #GoPats https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDve8XXQAAy3Rz.jpg
What a road win for @CameronNewton and the @Panthers !!! #KeepPounding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDtEhdUUAAyF43.jpg
FINAL: @Panthers score 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to defeat the Eagles, 21-17!
#CARvsPHI | #KeepPounding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqDr9GVWkAEUK93.jpg
