Live: Follow the Vikings-Lions game with Access Vikings Live

.@nevin_lawson takes down Cousins for his first career @NFL sack. #OnePride https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvH0Gf3VYAEGe8P.jpg
#Vikings trail 3-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHzjCYWoAIqHDm.jpg
TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS! Dak runs it in!
No QB has more Rush TD than Dak Prescott since he entered the league in 2016. #TBvsDAL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHxpylVYAAmYSh.jpg
Dak throwing dimes early 👌
#TBvsDAL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHwqBHVAAANSXH.jpg
After just one offensive drive, the @Giants have scored more points vs. the Colts than the Cowboys did last week.
NYG leads 7-0. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHuWPiVsAAI5Pk.jpg
Cleveland @Browns WR @God_Son80 is bringing the 🔥 today in honor of Christmas being in two days!
(via @MarvinBaroota ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHi1n7VYAEAANk.jpg
🎶🎄 Terrrrry the Reindeer 🎄🎶
Tis’ the holiday season & FOX NFL Sunday starts RIGHT NOW! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHduqkUwAEl4EK.jpg
Today's office. 🎄
#MINvsDET | #OnePride https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHXvY_X0AAK79x.jpg
Pride Plaza is open! #OnePride
Capture your time at @fordfield today with this @pepsi Snapchat filter. #OnePride https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHTy0LXgAA84nZ.jpg
Happy game day, ya filthy animals!
#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHS5o3X0AAn4o_.jpg
❄️🎄🎄 IT’S LIT 🎄🎄❄️
No literally - A VERY festive FOX NFL Kickoff starts RIGHT NOW!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvHP7ROUYAAK3SB.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.