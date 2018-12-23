Live: Follow the Vikings-Lions game with Access Vikings

Coaching in the state of Ohio was not great for Hue Jackson this season. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIoAGWWoAI4SoB.jpg
RODGERS ➡️ ADAMS FOR THE WIN!
Packers get it done in OT!
#GBvsNYJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIgNcwUwAAZzZT.jpg
December @NickFoles is back and doing things 👀 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIbPfZWwAAe-Ui.jpg
We got what we came here for. #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIXWT9WsAAgp5H.jpg
Big D is back in the playoffs! #WeDemBoys https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIXDQ9U8AAmo9u.jpg
Thanks to all of the #OnePride fans that came to support us at @fordfield this season. 💙 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIWxLCX4AElSfd.jpg
HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS ⭐️
The @DallasCowboys have won the NFC East for the 2nd time in 3 years! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvIUyjSU8AAPdMn.jpg
Time to close this one out!
#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvILVUkW0AAoUAG.jpg
History for @run__cmc !
The @Panthers star has caught more passes in a season than any other RB in NFL history. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvICxzIVsAA34Wx.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.