Live: Follow the Vikings-Miami game with Access Vikings Live

Nothing like playing the league's 29th-ranked run defense to make a statement about changing your offense. Five carries for 61 yards for Dalvin Cook on the first two drives, and the #Vikings lead 14-0.
"I think it's an absolute guarantee that Eli Manning will be the starter for the Giants next year...In the Draft, they're not going to get anybody. And I think he'll be there not only next year. But I think he has a chance to start in 2020." - @PhilSimmsQBhttps://pbs.twimg.com/media/DujlX_IXcAAqAUI.jpg
Some pregame reading: #Vikings interim OC Kevin Stefanski 'up for the challenge' of helping to save this season. More on Stefanski, and Mike Zimmer's increased influence in the offense: startribune.com/kevin-stefansk…
The #Vikings used two tight ends more than almost any team in the league last season. With David Morgan active today and Kevin Stefanski taking the reins of the offense, I wonder if we'll see more of that today.