Live: Follow the Vikings-Miami game with Access Vikings

Dalvin Cook on #Vikings interim OC Kevin Stefanski: "We know coach Stefanski isn’t going to call no plays scared just because he just got the job. ... He knows what type of guys he got around him where we going to give 100 percent every play for him. He dialed it up today."
Kirk attributed the 41 points on offense to everyone on the team:
"That's our defense, and that's our whole team putting the @MiamiDolphins in a position where they go for it on 4th down. It's everybody working together. That's NFL football. That's team football."
Zimmer said Vikings' offensive players were excited this week about "the possibility of playing football the way we did today." Said the game plan was cut back a bit today, but faster tempo also helped. "All offenses have a lot of plays; you just can't call them all."
The Vikings will likely have just one more game at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, after the Bears clinched the NFC North title on Sunday. But a 41-17 win over the Dolphins means they're still in control of their playoff destiny, with two games to go. It's the Lions next week.
#Vikings (7-6-1) now guaranteed to go on road during NFC's wild-card weekend should they make playoffs as it seems they will. Bears win NFC North, have 2-game lead on No. 3 seed over Dallas. Barring Vikings and/or Seahawks collapse, looks like a first-round trip to Chicago.