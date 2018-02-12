Live: Follow the Vikings-New England game with Access Vikings Live

DEVELIN 2018 STATS:
Rushing attempts: 2
Rushing TDs: 2
#ProBowlVote @James_Develin https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcTe0SUUAAUkXG.jpg
We’re about ready to go from Gillette Stadium. Patriots win the toss, and will defer. Vikings will have the ball first. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcQXOBXgAEzw3R.jpg
Wishing a very #HappyHanukkah to all those who celebrate! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcOUQPXcAIy2jM.jpg
Josh Rosen's first trip to Lambeau Field results in a win 👀
*yes you read that right* https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcN3k5VAAAdEjE.jpg
well well well, how the turntables 😳 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcLw8AUUAAepTK.jpg
This one is for Minnesota State University. ✨🦅
#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcILzLUUAALoeQ.jpg
In glow of nostalgia, last antics of Randy Moss forgiven, forgotten strib.mn/2U6McFm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcIIxFXoAAQakQ.jpg
Burkhead set to make his return.
@E_Scal breaks down the inactives for #MINvsNE : bit.ly/2DVRPjS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcEwj_XoAEt_Az.jpg
It's been that kind of day. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcDeJ6UwAE4OqZ.jpg
Back home and debuting some new stadium signage.
#MINvsNE | #GoPats https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtcADZTX4AAlXly.jpg
OBJ TD Pass ✅
OBJ TD Catch ✅
#CHIvsNYG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dtb_P8pU4AASZF4.jpg
.@stefondiggs and @XavierRhodes29_ are officially active for #MINvsNE . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dtb7gA_XoAA23Lv.jpg
The NFL's highest paid WR is also a pretty good QB.
OBJ with the beautiful touch pass for 6!
#CHIvsNYG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dtb6MkqVYAA0ArR.jpg
Not the ideal first half for Baker Mayfield and the Browns as they trail the Texans 23-0 at halftime. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dtb2HL5VsAAoVRz.jpg
Khalil Mack out here tossing grown men around like it's no problem 😳
(via @thecheckdown ) https://pbs.twimg.com/ext_tw_video_thumb/1069304465331642368/pu/img/FyPHhdLHXtazdYQV.jpg
