Live: Follow the Vikings-Rams game with Access Vikings

now find rudolph the red zone reindeer in the END zone!
by Deacon11/19/2017 6:42:35 PM
Yes! 1st & goal baby! C'mon let's get 7 here!
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 6:42:33 PM
The vikes don’t look good today. The coaching looks awful. Stefon Diggs is a wimp. The rams will expose this defense by the end of the day. And Keenum’s luck is going to keep teddy off the field. Maybe next year...as always.
by Joetomic11/19/2017 6:41:51 PM
We're going to need more offensive creativity against this tough Rams D today
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 6:41:45 PM
Nice photo from Bruce Kluckhohn of the AP
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 6:41:44 PM
look for rudolph........he's our best secret weapon
by Deacon11/19/2017 6:41:43 PM
Offensive line not pass protecting as well today
by Redgrange1211/19/2017 6:40:47 PM
Yes! Now let's go get a TD now!
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 6:40:34 PM
Murray is a horse...........but he needs to unhook the plow.
by Deacon11/19/2017 6:40:32 PM
Wow! From disaster to a great play
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 6:40:30 PM
i thought the chest bump was okay, what was that guy's problem?
by Deacon11/19/2017 6:40:29 PM
First Down!!!
by Kalamazoo Bob11/19/2017 6:37:11 PM
Well, that was interesting. Vikings ball on Rams' 30.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 6:35:53 PM
Great field position Rams 30 yd line. We need to tie it up here. Yes, Bears beating Lions 10-0. I'm a Bears fan today! lol
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 6:34:42 PM
One blade of plastic grass saves Rams P Hekker.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 6:34:37 PM
Check that. I think the punter was inbounds after all.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 6:34:20 PM
lucked out on THAT penalty!
by Deacon11/19/2017 6:34:05 PM
Punter stepped o.b.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 6:33:27 PM
Yes!!!!! Almost a safety, but we'll take the great sack & a punt!