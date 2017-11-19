Live: Follow the Vikings-Rams game with Access Vikings

Harris with classic ball-rip, right on time, and just in time as Kupp neared goal line.
Great play by Anthony Harris on the tackle/strip on Kupp. Definitely a fumble and clean recovery.
Fumble at goal line, Vikings recover
Anthony Barr went right up to head ref as soon as time out started to discuss, presumably, the roughing the passer call.
Goff definitely on the run more now, and probably not too eager to step up in pocket after Barr hit. Vikings D playing strong.
Fans, media not sure about that call. ... Maybe the crown of the helmet, but Barr hit him in the chest and seemed like helmet slid up. Tough call against Vikings.
Good point on the d-back not turning around. Questionable.
Missed opportunity there. Vikings, Rams tied at 7-7, despite Vikings stealing momentum from Rams for last 10 minutes or so. L.A. ball at own 38.
Missed FG. Sounded weird at the kick.