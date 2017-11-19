Live: Follow the Vikings-Rams game with Access Vikings

Wildcat with Murray ... nothing doin'.
Kendricks with the hit on Goff as he tried to throw that.
Ouch. Another missed FG by Forbath. Another strange-sounding boot.
Keenum hit as he threw that. Here comes FG unit.
Treadwell has been benched, we can assume, and Floyd has taken his snaps. But Floyd is looking lost on a few plays. Interesting developments with Vikings WR corps.
Keenum put that way out there, and Thielen caught up to it. Impressive speed and closing on the ball. We had a great view of that pass here in the press box, and Thielen really had to motor to go get it. Nice hook up.
Floyd goes from lost, to nice grab.
I thought I'd see at least one comment yelling at Treadwell ... you guys awake out there? ;)
Keenum hits Wright for big gain. 1st and 10 at Rams 43.
Dumb penalty, brings up 3rd down.