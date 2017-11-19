Live: Follow the Vikings-Rams game with Access Vikings

And ... about that roughing the passer penalty. Remember that one, folks. Gave the Vikings' drive life.
Thielen gave Keenum the Moss arm there ---- throw it!
Jerick McKinnon, ladies and gentlemen.
Mysterious. But Vikings fans will take it.
Wow. Big roughing the passer call. Didn't look like it -- at all.
Treadwell back in. Doghouse visit over.
Rams will punt here. 4th and 10.
Harrison's revenge. Nice break up there.
And: Goff got hammered by Kendricks on that throw.
Harrison Smith furious for no offensive PI
Strong start to Rams drive. Gurley, Watkins push ball to midfield.