Live: Follow the Vikings-Rams game with Access Vikings

@Deacon Not me buddy!!! It's suicide if he would be removed!
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 9:02:06 PM
@deacon everyone has talked about putting in teddy.
by E11/19/2017 9:02:03 PM
Harry lays the wood on Woods!
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:59:58 PM
Now let's root for the Cowboys tonight to beat the Eagles & we could be tied for the best record in the NFC with the Saints losing big right now. The dream of playing in this year's Superbowl is starting to become realistic & not just a dream.
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:59:33 PM
who said anything about benching Keenum, lol
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:59:30 PM
Zimmer said earlier in the week he thought the rams got to the line of scrimmage quick so that the coaches could read the defense for him. I think we keyed off of that and it worked. I’d expect the rams to see a lot of disguised defenses the rest of the season.
by Mossfan84111/19/2017 8:59:26 PM
Game, set, match! What a good game against a very tough Rams team
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:59:16 PM
I would prefer to never be tackled by Harrison Smith.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 8:59:14 PM
I couldn't watch it...........was it good, lol
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:57:32 PM
How could you possibly Bench Keemun now? He deserves a game ball
by E11/19/2017 8:57:11 PM
Agree, lol. It's hard to tell which quarterback was the number one overall pick in the draft today.
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:48:19 PM
Yes! All tied up in Chicago!!!
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:47:45 PM
Oh man, coming back on such a great run from Murray. I hope Murray save enough energy for next week's game against the Lions!
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:47:31 PM
oh BULL! that's simply incidental contact! a "NO CALL"
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:47:20 PM
@Deacon Almost, but not yet. We've seen too many bad things happen to us in the last minutes of games these last years.
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:47:16 PM
Alright- close it out offense!
by Mossfan84111/19/2017 8:47:05 PM
agree, Mossfan. rams losing their cool a bit
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:47:03 PM
Can we please put the Keenum/Bridgewater QB controversy to rest now! Absurd it's even an issue at this juncture of the season.
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:46:54 PM
This broadcasting team is so biased...constantly talking about what the Rams need to do to win, just cheerleading for them all day
by Vashrink11/19/2017 8:46:53 PM
Quinn just punched Murray in the head there. Didn't they knock Teddy silly in 2015? ? ?they are a DIRTY team!
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:46:50 PM
@lou I’m with you, let’s close this one out. @mossfan how was that not called?
by E11/19/2017 8:45:06 PM
A FG now is just as a good as TD. Please, someone, tell Keenum to let the play clock so the ball doesn't get snapped until play clock is all the way down.
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:45:05 PM
Newman!!!
by cooperluck 11/19/2017 8:44:14 PM
newman, fitzgerald and adam vinieterri.............ageless wonders
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:44:06 PM
Dang it what a stop!!!!!!!!!!!
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:40:24 PM
Newman, huuuge tackle.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 8:40:20 PM
i think the game is over, lou, but that might be jsut me........
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:40:13 PM
(Louder)
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 8:39:59 PM
(Loud)
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 8:39:50 PM
Kendricks just got punched in the face - no call
by Mossfan84111/19/2017 8:39:40 PM
They still have plenty of time so we can't have a let down here. Game is not over against this explosive Ram offense.
by Lou in Cali11/19/2017 8:39:23 PM
Why is that NOT a penalty ? ? ? ? ? ? ?
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:39:18 PM
Crowd wanted unsportsmanlike on Woods for a half-punch on Kendricks.
by Chris Carr11/19/2017 8:39:13 PM
TRUE, CHRIS. I READ SOMEWHERE IT'S THE FIRST ROUGHING THE PASSER CALL WE'VE HAD IN 20 YEARS.........
by Deacon11/19/2017 8:38:22 PM
Give it up to our offense that didn't give up after all those missed FGs. Hey guys, we have something that we've lacked the last couple of years??? We have HEART baby. Last week we were down against Skins, but we just kept playing hard. Let's wrap this one up & let's go & kick the Lions A???? on Thanksgiving!