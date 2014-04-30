Live: Follow the Vikings-Ravens game with Access Vikings

Vikings need to step it up. Ravens are a bad team. Keenum not looking to great on those throws.
by Azvikingfan10/22/2017 5:47:23 PM
THAT was an easy trip!
by Kalamazoo Bpb10/22/2017 5:34:08 PM
What a strange trip Flacco took.
by Kalamazoo Bpb10/22/2017 5:33:52 PM
U.S. Stadium turf sacks Joe Flacco!
by Rana Cash10/22/2017 5:33:44 PM
THAT was not a bad hit by 92!
by Kalamazoo Bpb10/22/2017 5:33:11 PM
Let's hope Vikings can overcome the early mistakes but this is what has gotten them their two losses. J Wright is a player who can get open, knows to be a receiver. Vikings need to realize Treadwell is not worthy of first round selection and play him according to his ability, which is limited.
by Mistake Prone10/22/2017 5:33:05 PM
I think they are watching us for cheap shots now....