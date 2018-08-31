Live: Follow the Vikings-Tennessee game with Access Vikings Live

Titans have a 3-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl43rMeU0AEfshK.jpg
All @Browns in the first half 🔥
📺: NFL Network (or check your local listings)
#NFLPreseason | #CLEvsDET https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl414qUW0AE9OoJ.jpg
It's Good! #MINvsTEN
24-yard field goal from @ryansuccop . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl42RBoXoAAQBm4.jpg
The fate of 90 men will be decided tonight. #TitanUp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4yw7GX0AA983P.jpg
Old friends. #MINvsTEN
@TaylorLewan77 & @1kendallwright https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4wDKuXcAA6Pns.jpg
#Vikings win the toss and elect to defer.
Defense up! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4vo9uVAAAZ5S8.jpg
Don't tell @CoachVrabel50 this is just a preseason game. 😤 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4o1kCXoAMyLXj.jpg
Kamalei Correa has arrived in Nashville. 🤙🏽 #TitanUp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4hJ7FX4AIuQM1.jpg
Last day of #NFLPreseason games is here. @bakermayfield and the @Browns face @AyeyoKEJO and the @Lions !
Kickoff is NEXT on NFL Network (or check your local listings) 🏈🙌 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4g9eMWwAAqG6Z.jpg
Good luck to @Coach_Fleck and @GopherFootball this season!
#OneMN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4fxaBU4AAlwFW.jpg
Just ask @Terrell_Davis what #NFLPreseason means to players trying to make the team.
He is the ultimate motivator 😂
📺: @NFLTotalAccess https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4ekfQUYAAulMK.jpg
.@bakermayfield will play the entire first half vs. the @Lions .
(via @StaceyDales )
#CLEvsDET kicks off in 15 min on NFL Network (or check your local listings) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4dsmrVAAAwQOU.jpg
Time to take on the Titans.
#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dl4VTHjX4AAIZQ3.jpg
