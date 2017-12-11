Live: Follow the Vikings-Washington game with Access Vikings

The Browns kept things interesting -- especially with that QB sneak -- but the Lions get the W. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOdg4dwVQAADbVO.jpg
#GoPackGo !
Brett Hundley gets his first career win as a starter as the Packers roll in Chicago. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOdfZq2VwAA_7yR.jpg
Seven deadly wins for the @Saints . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOdfGGEVAAA35-C.jpg
- 300 rush yards
- 6 rush touchdowns
- 7 straight wins. WHO DAT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOdeZV3VQAEpeI4.jpg
He may be 38, but Drew Brees can STILL do it with his legs! #NOvsBUF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOdZPdqVAAAFNr-.jpg