Live: Get the latest Wolves and NBA draft updates Live

With the 6th pick of the 2018 #NBADraft the @OrlandoMagic select... @mobamba11 ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQRMNvV4AAAD8_.jpg
With the 5th pick of the 2018 #NBADraft the @dallasmavs select...@TheTraeYoung ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQQNGxU0AAH1EQ.jpg
Hey Atlanta fans, learn more about new Hawks guard @TheTraeYoung in @TheUndefeated . bit.ly/2tnhv31 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQPkYyVMAAG66x.jpg
With the 4th pick in the 2018 #NBADraft the @memgrizz select...@jarenjacksonjr ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQPjznUEAAWdW2.jpg
With the 3rd pick in the 2018 #NBADraft the @ATLHawks select...@luka7doncic ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQOddSWkAA7UoZ.jpg
With the 2nd pick in the 2018 #NBADraft the @SacramentoKings select...@MB3FIVE ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQNn6AWkAA9Ktr.jpg
With the 1st pick of the 2018 #NBADraft the @Suns select… @DeandreAyton ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQMVzcWsAERBzx.jpg
The Phoenix Suns get a Wildcat and a Bahamian in former Arizona center @DeandreAyton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQKywnXUAAXxCY.jpg
Joining our Yahoo NBA Draft Live show at 7 p.m ET to talk the latest on San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard and two of draft’s most fascinating prospects, Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr. Link: yhoo.it/2ywy8xZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgQBD5wUcAAwn9Q.jpg
The 2018 #NBADraft presented by @statefarm tips off at 7pm/et @ESPN ! #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgP7tC9UYAA77OY.jpg
The Holiday family will welcome a third brother into the NBA! #NBADraft #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgP7AfiUwAAkjDH.jpg
Verizon Up members enjoying the 2018 @NBADraft with @Dloading . #VZUP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgP2G8eV4AAuc_D.jpg
Wendell Carter father already in tears and yelled out, “We made it here,” after seeing his son @wendellcarter34 on the draft stage. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgP1EjHVMAAdugm.jpg
.@MountainDew Kickstart Green Carpet @NBADraft with @spidadmitchell & @famouslos32 ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgPuuGiU0AAT_xa.jpg
