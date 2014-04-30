Live: Get the latest Wolves and NBA draft updates
Star Tribune
Close
Live: Get the latest Wolves and NBA draft updates
Who's getting picked? Who's getting traded? What's up with the Timberwolves? Click here for the latest updates on tonight's NBA draft.
< Newest
1
2
3
4
5
Oldest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
😮😮
"Dreams do come true..."
@DeandreAyton
sums up his
#NBADraft
experience and runs into Spike Lee on the way out!
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:28:44 AM
😮😮
"Dreams do come true..."
@DeandreAyton
sums up his
#NBADraft
experience and runs into Spike Lee on the way out!
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:28:44 AM
Sources: Undrafted Kansas guard Malik Newman has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:21:40 AM
.
@TaylorRooks
in the building!
#NBADraft
#NBATwitter
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:20:45 AM
.
@SDinwiddie_25
gets in on the action!
#NBADraft
#NBATwitter
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:18:00 AM
Oklahoma City has acquired Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo, league sources tell ESPN. Charlotte selected him with the 45th pick. Deal cannot be done until July 6.
by
Adrian Wojnarowski
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:16:32 AM
3x
#NBA
Champion
@Bowen12
****s by!
#NBADraft
#NBATwitter
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:14:45 AM
Welcome to the
#NBA
,
@MilesBridges
!
#NBATwitter
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:13:27 AM
Sources: Undrafted Arizona forward Allonzo Trier has agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:12:07 AM
Sources: Undrafted Seton Hall center Angel Delgado has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:11:07 AM
Welcome to the
#NBA
,
@shaiglalex
!
#NBATwitter
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:09:11 AM
*THE* pick from *THE* Ohio State.
by
Timberwolves
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:07:53 AM
🏀
@The_4th_Holiday
joins his brothers
@JustHolla7
and
@Jrue_Holiday11
in the NBA!
#NBADraft
#ThisIsWhyWePlay
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:02:58 AM
Sources: Toronto traded No. 59 pick George King to Phoenix.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 4:00:32 AM
Sources: Dallas is selecting Kostas Antetokounmpo — Giannis‘ brother — with No. 60 pick.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:59:04 AM
With the 57th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@okcthunder
select...
@kherv_25
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:58:37 AM
Welcome to the North,
@KBD_33
!
by
Timberwolves
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:51:42 AM
With the 53rd pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@okcthunder
select... Devon Hall!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:50:53 AM
Sources: Charlotte's No. 55 pick: Arnoldas Kulboka of Lithuania.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:49:19 AM
With the 52nd pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@utahjazz
select... Vincent Edwards!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:46:53 AM
Sources: The 76ers, via Mavericks, will select Shake Milton with the No. 54 pick in NBA draft.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:46:10 AM
The newest Wolf in the Pack,
@KBD_33
! 🐺
by
Timberwolves
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:45:58 AM
Sources: OKC is selecting Devon Hall with the No. 53 pick.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:45:21 AM
With the 51st pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@PelicansNBA
select...
@Tone10Carr
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:44:44 AM
Houston will be selecting with the 52nd pick now, choosing Vince Edwards, source tells ESPN. Utah is trading pick.
by
Adrian Wojnarowski
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:43:17 AM
With the 50th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@Pacers
select...
@AlizeJohnson
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:42:49 AM
The newest Wolf in the Pack,
@KDB_33
!
by
Timberwolves
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:42:48 AM
Sources: Dallas has traded their No. 54 overall pick for Philadelphia's Nos. 56 and 60.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:40:24 AM
With the 49th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@spurs
select...
@Chimezie_Metu
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:40:18 AM
Sources: Pacers plan to select Alize Johnson with No. 50 pick.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:39:14 AM
With the 48th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@Timberwolves
select...
@KBD_33
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:38:22 AM
Projected by many as a 1st-round pick, Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop falls to Wolves with 48th pick.
by
Jerry Zgoda
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:36:34 AM
Keita Bates-Diop....thought he might be a first rounder, Wolves get him at 48.
by
Jim Souhan
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:35:55 AM
And at No. 48 the Wolves take: keita bates-diop
by
Kent Youngblood
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:35:28 AM
Spurs are planning to select Chimezie Metu with No. 49, league source tells ESPN.
by
Adrian Wojnarowski
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:35:12 AM
With the 47th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@Lakers
select...
@Sviat_10
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:34:15 AM
With the 46th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@HoustonRockets
select...
@DeAnthonyMelton
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:31:56 AM
With the 45th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@BrooklynNets
select...
@hamidoudiallo
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:30:02 AM
Old Q&A with Michael Porter, Jr., before the injury with
@TheUndefeated
.
bit.ly/2yu031K
by
Marc J. Spears
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:28:42 AM
With the 43rd pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@nuggets
select... Justin Jackson!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:25:08 AM
.
@wendellcarter34
addresses the hard working mentality he can bring to the
@chicagobulls
!
#NBADraft
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:24:03 AM
#1
#NBADraft
@DeandreAyton
’s got his new
@suns
cap and is ready to head to Phoenix!
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:21:42 AM
With the 42nd pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@DetroitPistons
select...
@BruceBrown11
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:21:18 AM
With the 41st pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@OrlandoMagic
select...
@JVando
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:19:51 AM
With the 40th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@BrooklynNets
select...
@RODIONS1
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:17:31 AM
Sources: Orlando will trade No. 41 overall pick Jarred Vanderbilt to Denver.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:16:38 AM
Welcome to the
#NBA
,
@mikal_bridges
!
#NBATwitter
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:15:07 AM
Blazers got a steal and a shooter in second round in
@gtrentjr2
who led the ACC in 3-point shooting.
@ProlificPrep
alumni will play for dad’s old team.
by
Marc J. Spears
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:13:31 AM
Mo Bamba discusses how grateful he is to be drafted near his hometown!
#NBADraft
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:11:23 AM
Philadelphia’s No. 38 overall pick Khyri Thomas will be traded to Detroit, league sources say.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:11:11 AM
Portland will send Sacramento to two future second-round picks for Trent, league sources tell ESPN.
twitter.com/wojespn/status…
by
Adrian Wojnarowski
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:10:26 AM
With the 37th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@SacramentoKings
select...
@gtrentjr2
!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:09:31 AM
Welcome back to NorCal
@gtrentjr2
. Kings got a steal and a shooter who led the ACC in 3-point shooting.
@ProlificPrep
alumni
by
Marc J. Spears
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:08:33 AM
With the 36th pick of the 2018
#NBADraft
the
@nyknicks
select... Mitchell Robinson!
t.co
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:08:00 AM
Sacramento is trading No. 37 pick Gary Trent to Portland, league sources say.
by
Shams Charania
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:07:48 AM
Gary Trent Jr. is headed to the Blazers in a trade, league source tells ESPN.
by
Adrian Wojnarowski
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:07:46 AM
Donte DiVincenzo reacts to hearing his name called at the
#NBADraft
!
#PhantomCam
by
NBA
via
twitter
6/22/2018 3:06:46 AM
< Newest
1
2
3
4
5
Oldest >
