Live: Gov Mark Dayton before the Minnesota Supreme Court

StarTribune

Live: Gov Mark Dayton before the Minnesota Supreme Court

The Minnesota Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in the case surrounding Gov. Mark Dayton zeroing out the Legislature's $130 million operating budget. Dayton used a line-item veto to force top Republicans to rework major tax breaks and other measures he signed into law earlier this year.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.