Live: Gov Mark Dayton before the Minnesota Supreme Court

Gov.Mark Dayton has arrived at the Supreme Court. He shook hands with Sen. Majority Leader Gazelka and House Majority Leader Peppin. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIUiKIPUIAAxZu1.jpg
Hearing over. Gov: "This case comes down, clear and simple to the language of the Constitution, which gives me line-item veto authority." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIU4tlGVYAAu0mj.jpg
Sen. Majority Leader Gazelka: "If (the court) rules in the governor's favor he has more power than ever before." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIU5UFDV4AAwSgU.jpg
Minnesota Supreme Court takes up legal battle between Gov. Dayton, Legislature strib.mn/2vxnX6k https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVLAGrVwAAZmvM.jpg