Live: Join us to watch Twins vs. Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series Live

Through five innings it felt like Atlanta was hitting Morris a bit harder than the Twins were hitting Smoltz. But Morris gets really locked in for the next two innings. Really nice not hearing about "how many pitches Morris has thrown working on three days of rest."
Showing a guy who was attending his 283rd consecutive World Series game -- a streak more impressive than Ripken's, we think.
Kent Hrbek went 1-for-2 on "cheating" in the World Series. After executing a leg lift on Ron Gant for a double play in Game 2, he just failed to convince the home plate umpire that he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth. Not even close, pal.
Tom Kelly in 1991 looks about 10 years older than Tom Kelly in 1987.
The double that Dan Gladden just lined to left field in the bottom of the third was the first of his three hits in Game 7.
Guessing that most of you know this, but Jack Buck (Doing the Game 7 play-by-play) is the father of current FOX broadcaster Joe Buck. Also guessing the take below from Big Noise s a minority opinion.
Some of us think Brian Harper and Shane Mack, on base for the Twins in the bottom of the second, should both be in the Twins' Hall of Fame.
Naila-Jean Meyers, whose Tweet is below, is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune.
Greg Olson, now batting for Atlanta, is a graduate of Edina High School.
That foul ball by Brian Hunter looked like it was going to give Atlanta a lead when it left his bat. (We're in the top of the second.)
And we're off. We just had the handshake between Atlanta leadoff batter Lonnie Smith and Twins catcher Brian Harper at home plate, followed by Smith flying out to Shane Mack in right field.