The replay's posted here, if you dare, Naila.
I was sitting in the auxiliary press box behind home plate -- between the press box and the fans. Everyone had the same reaction to the Hrbek-to-Harper-to Hrbek double play. Just amazed. I think the word "gobsmacked" was created to describe the reaction.
He's 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the series.
Sorrento was the first designated hitter for the expansion Tampa Bay Rays in 1998.
Knoblauch sacrifices Gladden to third, back when the bunt used to be a good thing.
"The Twins are gonna win the World Series. The Twins have won it." -- Jack Buck.
Twins 1, Atlanta 0.