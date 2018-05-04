Live: Keep up with the Twins' chilly home opener

⚾️ After 6: #MNTwins 2, Mariners 2. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaDWwoxWkAASwzX.jpg
⚾️ After 3: Mariners 2,#MNTwins 0. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaDJRc5XcAUHX7y.jpg
It’s 70 degrees in the picture.
(Not pictured: fans in winter coats) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaC5KUQU8AEThN9.jpg
Plenty of #mntwins fans staying warm in new Bat & Barrel space that replaced Metropolitan Club at Target Field https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaC3UXlU8AAkJs1.jpg
The eagle went haywire and landed on James Paxton’s shoulder! Handler had to rush out to retrieve it! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaC2OEgW0AMKln-.jpg