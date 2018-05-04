Live: Keep up with the Twins' chilly home opener

StarTribune

Live: Keep up with the Twins' chilly home opener

The Twins and Seattle are opening the home season at Target Field, and we'll have updates before and during the game from Star Tribune staff and others on social media.,

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.