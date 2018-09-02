Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

.@heccabamilton & @mattjamilton fall in their 3rd round robin curling match. 🇺🇸 They compete again vs. South Korea at 11:30p ET! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVjlbqxUMAA0urN.jpg
End 6️⃣ 🥌 update: @MattJamilton & @heccabamilton lead 🇨🇭 3-2!
Watch LIVE on @NBCSN . #curling #WinterOlympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVjc1HHU0AAwpna.jpg
Seen from the balcony of our 22nd-floor penthouse in Pyeongchang: a facility that looks suspiciously like a prison. They’ve clearly put the media in the best neighborhood. #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVjWACyU0AA0gMx.jpg
⏰ONE HOUR ⏰ until @usfigureskating ’s team short programs on @NBC ! 😱 #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVjE7RcUQAAP5DD.jpg
#TeamUSA ’s next Olympic mixed doubles curling match starts now! Stream @mattjamilton & @heccabamilton ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2Bj4z2H ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVjE7RgVMAAt23x.jpg
Mixed Doubles debuted last night with the #HamFam winning their first match!
go.teamusa.org/2Biut6Q
TUNE IN tonight to see them play again.
🥌 USA vs SUI
⏰ 6:35p ET https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVimqpsVMAAJC7v.jpg
Mixed Doubles debuted last night with the #HamFam winning their first match!
TUNE IN tonight to see them play again.
🥌 USA vs SUI
⏰ 6:35p ET https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVil9EAVMAAzHZc.jpg
Controversy has already hit at the Winter Olympics in mixed doubles curling read.bi/2ER0qmj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DViUfhPWkAUj-Hv.jpg
.@GusKenworthy and @ChloeKimSnow have traveled far and wide in preparation for these Olympic Winter Games, but found time for fun too. Stay tuned for more featuring these two stars in the making. Created #withGalaxy Note8 with @SamsungMobileUS . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVh0Em-VQAAJw8e.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVh0EHJUQAAogc1.jpg
.@GusKenworthy and @ChloeKimSnow have traveled far and wide in preparation for these Olympic Winter Games, but found time for fun too. Stay tuned for more featuring these two stars in the making. Created #withGalaxy Note8 with @SamsungMobileUS . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVh0Em-VQAAJw8e.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVh0EHJUQAAogc1.jpg
Today is your LAST CHANCE to win with the #TeamUSACountdown ! 👏🎸 bit.ly/2DUwDLD https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhH8HTUMAEqHt4.jpg
.@casey16larson just became the 100,000th man to compete at the Olympics! 🙌🏼👀
📖 go.teamusa.org/2GVTftH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVht86NU0AAEgIq.jpg
.@casey16larson just became the 100,000th man to compete at the #WinterOlympics ! 🙌🏼👀
📖 go.teamusa.org/2GVTftH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhsToaV4AAN78j.jpg
It's early Friday morning in #Pyeongchang , and @chipscoggins reports that he's being smothered with politeness by Koreans. strib.mn/2BfKkTE #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhjiJgU0AA2eOP.jpg
Princess Anne attends Team GB's Flag Raising Ceremony in Pyeongchang royalcentral.co.uk/?p=95932 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhiJXBWAAAbu44.jpg
Now playing on the 50-inch flat screen on a bus in Korea: your @Timberwolves https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVe44tyV4AARAuc.jpg
Team @StribSports @chipscoggins & @BlountStrib planning out our coverage for the next few days. #Olympics2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVaHjfkW4AAgi1u.jpg
#Striboly18 Scenes from Gangneung Olympic Park & competition begins at the 2018 Pyeongchang… instagram.com/p/Be75AFnlHzz/
.@meryl_davis knows a thing or two about figure skating! ⛸
Study up 🙇🙇♀️ before #TeamUSA takes the ice! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2FUQIP7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVfcELMUQAA5_rq.jpg
CONGRATULATIONS for advancing to the next round in normal hill ski jumping!
✅: @KevinBickner
✅: @casey16larson
✅: @Will__Rhoads
✅: @MGlasder https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhTNBmU0AAeTLG.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhTMgpU8AEEiee.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhTMDfVoAASPpX.jpg
CONGRATULATIONS for advancing to the next round in normal hill ski jumping!
✅: @KevinBickner
✅: @casey16larson
✅: @Will__Rhoads
✅: @MGlasder https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhTNBmU0AAeTLG.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhTMgpU8AEEiee.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhTMDfVoAASPpX.jpg
Bobsled couple @eamslider24 & her husband @nictaylorusa help each other stay on the right track for the #WinterOlympics ! 😉 go.teamusa.org/2C3yqcb
#UltimateTeamMoment presented by @ultimateHCM . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhQSDoU0AAXHGi.jpg
Get to know Tricia Mangan & Alice Merryweather before watching them in the #WinterOlympics ! ⛷🙌🏼
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2BKIIlK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVhDltkVQAEji_O.jpg
.@shaunwhite talks about his mindset heading into his 4️⃣th #WinterOlympics ! go.teamusa.org/2BLO7co https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVg-OQKU0AMHuDp.jpg
#Striboly18 Scenes from Gangneung Olympic Park & competition begins at the 2018 Pyeongchang… www.instagram.com
.@MattJamilton and @heccabamilton are 1-1 after their match against CAN. #WinterOlympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVg52GsUMAIHMjK.jpg
Make sure you go wish the @usskiteam GOOD LUCK as #TeamUSA competes in ski jumping today at the #WinterOlympics ! 🇺🇸🎉 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVg0imzVoAAjCSf.jpg
Who’s up?? @MattJamilton & @heccabamilton are at it again! #WinterOlympics mixed curling continues with a border battle at 6:05a ET. 🇺🇸🇨🇦
Stream live 👉 go.teamusa.org/2BeixTD https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVfb6yaU0AAPIcm.jpg
2018 평창 동계올림픽 에서 인증샷은 필수죠?📸 그래서 준비한 💗이벤트💗
경기장을 배경으로 입장권과 함께 인증샷! #2018평창 #평창체크인 해시태그 포함해 SNS에 올리면 추첨을 통해 SK-ll 피테라 에센스 등 상품을 드립니다😍 자세한 사항은 아래 링크에서👇
goo.gl/tPsN7M https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVgEk4RVMAASOm5.jpg