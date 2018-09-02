Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

The 2018 #OpeningCeremony views have us like...😍😍! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVlz7WvU0AAhPsx.jpg
The white tiger, protector of peace, is in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Outside, 800 people are protesting against North Korea. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVluY_cUMAAiXrQ.jpg
At 28 degrees (17 degrees wind chill), it’s the warmest day in Pyeongchang in weeks. Olympic gods in action. Opening ceremony starting soon. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVlom9bVQAErGxt.jpg
The stage is set for an amazing #OpeningCeremony in Korea! 🎉 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVloW2pU8AE9JMi.jpg
Our 2018 #OpeningCeremony flag bearer, @erinhamlin couldn't be where she is today without the love and support of her friends, family and fans! 🇺🇸 Go @TeamHamlin ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVlOqwTVQAE8omo.jpg
#TeamUSA has already qualified 4⃣ athletes in #FreestyleSkiing moguls finals (and there are more spots up for grabs)! go.teamusa.org/2C6J1TM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkzxWGVAAEkkQM.jpg
Standing-room crowd for @lindseyvonn presser in Pyeongchang. She will march tonight in opening ceremony in what she says will be her last Olympics. #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkwckzVMAAdwHY.jpg
Lindsey Vonn about to start her pre-Olympics press conference. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkuH5_UMAAso6u.jpg
Huge media contingent for Lindsey Vonn press conference. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkt3jfU0AM9n_C.jpg
Sibling duo @MattJamilton & @heccabamilton drop a mixed doubles #curling match to South Korea in the #WinterOlympics round robin. Next opponent: China. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkkP8lVAAI-amo.jpg
.@nathanwchen , @alexa_knierim & @ChrisKnierim skate their way into 2️⃣nd place on day one of the #figureskating team event! 🙌
go.teamusa.org/2EefX2w https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkdYBZUMAArxNY.jpg
#TeamUSA is in 2nd place after day one of the #figureskating team event at the #WinterOlympics ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkUmT5V4AEDpy6.jpg
Today’s lunch at the MPC cafe: bulgogi, rice, seaweed soup and kimchi. #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkS2okVoAAC0zm.jpg
Mixed doubles curling sibling duo, @mattjamilton & @heccabamilton , take on 🇰🇷 NOW! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2sgkVq7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVjuiG8VMAA4Blk.jpg
.@troymurph lands a SICK run and qualifies for #freestyleskiing moguls! ⛷
#GoTeamUSA #Olympics #WinterOlympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVkNPP6U8AEh9Ae.jpg
So these anatomically correct guys are stationed right outside the main press center in Pyeongchang. Art? Not art? Discuss. #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVj5mUDVMAAk74k.jpg
👏👏👏 @SchildMorgan , Jaelin Kauf & @KeatonMcCargo move onto the women’s #freestyleskiing moguls finals! #GoTeamUSA ⛷ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVj3Iy2VQAAZwQu.jpg