Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

Here's how #TeamUSA will line up against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Puck drops in 1️⃣ hour on @NBCSN ! #WinterOlympics
Tune in now for the men's and women's individual sprint classic! 🎉
“I’ve looked up to @thekellyclark for so long - @GretchenBleiler , @hannahteter and others. I was so inspired by them when I was little. They’ve progressed women’s snowboarding. Now we’re a part of it and it’s quite an honor.” -@chloekimsnow 🥇🇺🇸 #teamusa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6LGosU0AAHsB4.jpg
These 3️⃣ amazing women take on the luge finals! 🇺🇸
Game Day!!!! Game two against the athletes of Russia at 21:10 or 7:10 am ET. #PyengChang2018 #TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV5o-o3U0AALH9y.jpg
An INSANE run from @shaunwhite sends him into tomorrow's halfpipe medal round in first place. Plus, @BenFerguson001 , Chase Josey and @JakePates all qualify through. 🇺🇸💪
Tomorrow should be fun. #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV5S_EcVMAAQxkh.jpg
.@chloekimsnow ’s #WinterOlympics To-Do List:
✅ Win a 🥇 medal
✅ Food 🍦🍔🍟🍕
✅ Tweet about food 📱
✅ Gain 200,000 followers 📈
All four 🇺🇸 men qualified for the final in #snowboard halfpipe!
📆 Final: 8p ET tomorrow | NBC
📈 Standings after qualifications ⬇️ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV5PKivUQAED2wk.jpg
.@shaunwhite reporting live from #snowboard halfpipe qualifiers. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV5HfLwU8AAz6SQ.jpg
Kim is to #GOLD as Gold is to #BRONZE
Ryan Zapolski will get the start in goal Wednesday against Slovenia for the U.S. Men's Olympic Team! Watch live on @NBCSN at 7:10amET. #TeamUSA
02.12.18 | 11:30p ET.
