Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

This day was circled on his calendar 4 years ago. Now more than ever John Shuster (@Shoostie2010 ) and our crew are ready rock tonight. #TeamShuster #TeamUSA #PyeongChang2018 ❄️🥌🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV66mMLVwAEZJmE.jpg
During a break in the action, learn how our American Development Model is helping kids learn, grow & have fun with every practice ➡️ bit.ly/2EnU2pH
#ADM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV62K-kU0AMDRkw.jpg
#TeamUSA remains in the lead after period ✌️! #GoTeamUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
👀 the final period! ➡️ bit.ly/2nUZS7T https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV61x4iU0AArFWx.jpg
#TeamUSA is rolling! 🚨🚨🚨🚨
@GigiMarvin pokes home a rebound to make it 4-0 with 5:22 to play in the 2nd. 🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6xQ12U0AA7ENM.jpg
Ahh, @jessdiggs was close, but ended up finishing 6th in the sprint finals. She’ll send it in the 10k later this week! #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6w05BVQAAwccK.jpg
GOAL! 🚨
@moniquelam7 shoots and @JocelyneUSA17 puts home the rebound. #TeamUSA leads OAR 2-0. #LamToLam https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6wGN0VAAARbXW.jpg
We're past the midway point in the 2nd period. #TeamUSA continues to lead the Russians, 1-0. #WinterOlympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6vfqWV4AAUa_U.jpg
Hey, @doshea213 ! It’s your birthday! 🎉🎂 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6tjt5UMAAJKPm.jpg
We're underway in the 2nd period with #TeamUSA leading the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 1-0. 🇺🇸
Join us → bit.ly/2EA0idn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6rU2gUQAAfiBF.jpg
Kacey Bellamy scores goal in the first period. USA leads Olympics Athlete from Russia 1-0 after first period. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly2018 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6rDA6UQAEo_fO.jpg
#TeamUSA is in the lead after the first period! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6pPGPUMAAfYGV.jpg
.@shaunwhite is back like he never left. 🇺🇸
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2HcRmsI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6ahoEVoAAefOX.jpg
Getting warmed up! #GoTeamUSA 🇺🇸
Puck drops at 7:10amET on @NBCSN . Stream: bit.ly/2EA0idn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6ZDkyVMAARVlp.jpg
.@jessdiggs and @dophed have advanced to the semis! 🎉 #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6Y1SKVwAAiUiu.jpg
DAY 4 | ICYMI
#GOLD for @chloekimsnow
#BRONZE for @arielletgold
🏂 @shaunwhite ’s been here the whole time https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV6W7qeU0AE7u4T.jpg