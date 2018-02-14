Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

"I feel night and day physically and mentally from Sochi. Moving into finals I get my favorite spot dropping last and that is really good for me."
30 minutes till halfpipe. #GoTeamUSA
READ FULL Interviews - Team USA’s Erin Hamlin closes stellar career with 6th place Olympic result in South Korea - Summer Britcher 19th; Emily Sweeney did not finish. “I was pretty devastated myself already,” stated Britcher.
#WinterOlympics #BestofUS
teamusa.org/USA-Luge/NEWS/…
Same security line as Shaun White. Snowboard half pipe finals start soon. #Pyeongchang2018
A big 3-point end for the men in white gives @TeamShuster a 5-2 lead over Korea after three ends. #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9PQRyV4AAMGIf.jpg
The Richardsons raised a 3x @TeamUSA Olympian in @hlynnrichardson . @NewsandRecord
READ: go.teamusa.org/2EjrI3T
USA Hockey’s 2018 National Hockey Coaches Symposium is scheduled for Aug. 23-26 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Learn more and register here: bit.ly/2CiUO1a
Fashion alert: @TeamShuster rocking the white pants for their Olympic curling opener vs Korea. Start time in 20 minutes. #StribOly18
Next Goalie Up | @NicHens29 secures shutout in her #WinterOlympics debut → bit.ly/2EC2ykl
#TeamUSA
Before get started tonight, we wanted to wish our @TeamUSA and @usacurl teammates good #curling and good luck! Go @TeamRothUSA18 !! #PyeongChang2018 #TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV8tyPxV4AASAJ8.jpg
🐻🇺🇸 go.teamusa.org/2stIWdb
A Kick at the Olympic Can | The U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team is ready to step into the spotlight. #TeamUSA
Full story → bit.ly/2BX7MpE
✅ GOLD
✅ 17-years-old
Study up on the newest #TeamUSA sensations, @chloekimsnow & @RedmondGerard !
👉 go.teamusa.org/2HbNokg