Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

#Gold medal No. 100 belongs to @shaunwhite . #GoTeamUSA
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2GaLZJf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9x7J5U8AI4yDA.jpg
RED, Shaun WHITE & BLUE! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Congrats, @shaunwhite !!
Sign your name to congratulate the 3x CHAMP ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EDgKJJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJeJVwAEpTWC.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJAVVwAEW1Mc.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wIg6U8AAPGlz.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wH8jVMAEUVt6.jpg
RED, Shaun WHITE & BLUE! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Congrats, @shaunwhite !!
Sign your name to congratulate the 3x CHAMP ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EDgKJJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJeJVwAEpTWC.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJAVVwAEW1Mc.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wIg6U8AAPGlz.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wH8jVMAEUVt6.jpg
RED, Shaun WHITE & BLUE! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Congrats, @shaunwhite !!
Sign your name to congratulate the 3x CHAMP ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EDgKJJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJeJVwAEpTWC.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJAVVwAEW1Mc.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wIg6U8AAPGlz.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wH8jVMAEUVt6.jpg
RED, Shaun WHITE & BLUE! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Congrats, @shaunwhite !!
Sign your name to congratulate the 3x CHAMP ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EDgKJJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJeJVwAEpTWC.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wJAVVwAEW1Mc.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wIg6U8AAPGlz.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9wH8jVMAEUVt6.jpg
Tears of joy. 😭😭🥇🥇😭😭 @shaunwhite https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9vyCLVQAAyDuf.jpg
FINAL: Team USA 11, South Korea.
#TeamShuster now 1-0 in round robin play with Italy up next (Thursday, Feb. 15).
#TeamUSA #PyeongChang2018 #curling #USAUSAUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9urhYU0AA8NB2.jpg
.@shaunwhite takes 🏠 a #legendary THIRD #snowboard halfpipe #GOLD ! 🇺🇸 #GoTeamUSA
How fitting that it’s also #TeamUSA ’s 💯 gold… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9r90OUQAECT-h.jpg
The #SledClassic 's O'Connor Courage Trophy has reached the @HockeyHallFame in time for #HockeyIsForEveryone month! 🏒
Be sure to to follow along with #TeamUSA during the upcoming #Paralympics ! Schedule ➡️ bit.ly/2EpPkI6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9mz48VoAAnpt3.jpg
#TeamUSA kicks off men’s #curling with a 11-7 win against KOR! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9oktFVMAU8GRo.jpg
As if you couldn't get more excited for #TeamUSA ...
@MichaelPhelps & @mrsnicolephelps just welcomed their second baby boy 👶➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EtgXQA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9lFicU8AAspQD.jpg
Ahhh, dang. Due to wind, the women’s slalom is postponed to Friday. #olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9lrjzUMAAE3vA.jpg
Thanks for coming out to cheer us on in pipe, @USBSF ! 🙌🇺🇸 #teamusa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9lSoxVMAAZV2c.jpg
.@shaunwhite leads the pack after the first run in men's #snowboard halfpipe finals!
Take a 👀 at the run that scored him 94.25 points ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EFfmGw https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9i5N4VAAINn32.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9i5N4VMAEquAN.jpg
.@shaunwhite leads the pack after the first run in men's #snowboard halfpipe finals!
Take a 👀 at the run that scored him 94.25 points ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EFfmGw https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9i5N4VAAINn32.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9i5N4VMAEquAN.jpg
👉 94.25
We'll just leave this right here... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9fZ6oV4AAjFFx.jpg
👉 94.50
We'll just leave this right here... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9enLQVMAA20zW.jpg
The U.S. Men's Team opens #WinterOlympics play against Sovenia at 7:10amET on @NBCSN ! #GoTeamUSA 🇺🇸
Details → bit.ly/2BvBxwK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9YyVDU8AAWGA8.jpg
YongPyong Women’s Slalom Update:
Due to weather, the jury has decided to delay the start - first run 11:45 second run 14:45 Local. We’re getting antsy! @ResiStiegler #WinterOlympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9Y37PVQAA7t7U.jpg
#TeamUSA leads at the halfway point! #curling
🇺🇸: 🥌🥌🥌🥌🥌🥌🥌🥌
🇰🇷: 🥌🥌🥌 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9SeZwVAAAKpSD.jpg