Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

Halfpipe king @shaunwhite sent it for historic #gold !
📸's from his runs ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2Cldhu8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-h8zMX4AEFC4a.jpg
Despite a weather delay at the #WinterOlympics , @MikaelaShiffrin is business as usual.
📰: go.teamusa.org/2F3quuQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-gsyzW0AIyQSW.jpg
FOUR FOR FOUR! #TeamUSA is off to a strong start in snowboarding. 🥇🥇🥇🥇 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-cMuiW0AAVkzS.jpg
💯!!!!
We now have ONE HUNDRED Olympic medals in U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team history.
Wow. 🙏 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-YjMuWsAEZP3Z.jpg
Congratulations to @shaunwhite on winning Team USA's 100th Olympic gold this morning, and to all of the bobsled and skeleton athletes who have helped get us to this number! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-YqbIXUAAxmiU.jpg
Rosie Mancari is out of snowboardcross Olympic competition due to injury. ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2GdqmIp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-W59AXcAAmyTB.jpg
Nice feature on Olympian Cory Christensen, wthr.com/article/cory-c… @CoryChristense4 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-TGpuX4AADAQq.jpg
USA women vs. Japan live now on the NBC Sports app and nbcolympics.com #PyeongChang2018 #curling https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-NzrGX4AA6RQK.jpg
A rest day means @BineyMaame gets to catch up on other #Olympic events like pairs figure skating. ⛸🇺🇸 #TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-LzCkW0AElvaZ.jpg
#ValentinesDay skate ✅
@alexa_knierim & @ChrisKnierim are in 14th place with 65.55 points after the #figureskating pairs short program! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-JxUjX4AEUkXI.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-Jx-_XkAA0NiI.jpg
#ValentinesDay skate ✅
@alexa_knierim & @ChrisKnierim are in 14th place with 65.55 points after the #figureskating pairs short program! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-JxUjX4AEUkXI.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-Jx-_XkAA0NiI.jpg
The team behind the team. 🥇🇺🇸 @shaunwhite https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-EwLoUQAA8pyJ.jpg
Breaking down #TeamUSA 's journey to 💯 Olympic Winter Games #gold medals 👉 go.teamusa.org/2EtjEBx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-CbpTWAAAPQwu.jpg
.@kbells22 opened the scoring for #TeamUSA in its win over OAR 🚨
Here's why she's an #ADMAdvocate . Read more: bit.ly/2teXvOJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV9ucSsU0AAHs6b.jpg
Taking it all in. 🇺🇸🥇 @shaunwhite https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV94EjuWAAEm8qN.jpg
Shaun White wins the gold medal in the Men's Half Pipe Snowboard finals at Phoenix Park. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93tm0XkAA-Esx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93stxVwAAYdR_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93r0pUQAEy7ru.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93q9dVAAEA8UC.jpg
Shaun White wins the gold medal in the Men's Half Pipe Snowboard finals at Phoenix Park. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93tm0XkAA-Esx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93stxVwAAYdR_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93r0pUQAEy7ru.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93q9dVAAEA8UC.jpg
Shaun White wins the gold medal in the Men's Half Pipe Snowboard finals at Phoenix Park. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93tm0XkAA-Esx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93stxVwAAYdR_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93r0pUQAEy7ru.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93q9dVAAEA8UC.jpg
Shaun White wins the gold medal in the Men's Half Pipe Snowboard finals at Phoenix Park. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93tm0XkAA-Esx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93stxVwAAYdR_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93r0pUQAEy7ru.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV93q9dVAAEA8UC.jpg
When you see your coach after winning GOLD. 😭 @shaunwhite @jjthomas_ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV91Z2RU0AAXtdV.jpg
💯 chances taken.
💯 life-changing moments.
💯 dreams come true.
100 USA GOLD MEDALS.
🥇 go.teamusa.org/2swoVma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV90x5AU8AAnpUE.jpg